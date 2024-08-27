On the occasion of Janmashtami, Kartik Aaryan took to social media and spoke about shooting Dahi handi sequence for the film 'Chandu Champion'. The film is streaming on Prime Video

Kartik Aaryan

Listen to this article Kartik Aaryan: 'For the first time in my career, shot a Dahi Handi sequence' x 00:00

Fresh off the success of his recently released film 'Chandu Champion', Kartik Aaryan who delivered a flawless performance in the sports drama, leaving everyone stunned with his brilliant portrayal of Indian Olympic swimmer Murlikant Petkar, bringing his journey to life on the big screen. The actor carried the film’s fervor into the celebration of Krishna Janmashtami. Kartik revisited a scene from Chandu Champion, where our very own champion is seen celebrating Janmashtami with a Dahi Handi sequence.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the occasion of Janmashtami, Kartik took to his social media and shared the Dahi Handi sequence from Chandu Champion. While wishing his fans a happy Janmashtami, he wrote the caption:

"For the first time in my career, Shot a Dahi Handi Sequence for #ChanduChampion and it really is so so special.. Felt the energy, the adrenaline and the spirit of this festival in every moment we captured Happy Janmashtami🤗"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)

Kartik received tremendous positive reviews from all over, with people praising him for his performance in Chandu Champion. This made him shine at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2024 (IFFM), where he won the award for Best Performance (Male) for the film. Filmmaker Kabir Khan took home the Best Director trophy from the festival. To Khan, the honour holds special importance for a reason. “Since it was from an international jury, composed of celebrated filmmakers and critics who are judging you only on the basis of the film, it gives you validation. When I heard Chandu Champion’s story, I knew it had to be told, and if I didn’t tell this story, it would be a crime that our country would never get to know about Murlikant [Petkar].”

Making the biopic was challenging for both Khan and his leading man. The director recalls, “The making was tough given the kind of transformation Kartik had to go through. It’s not easy to go from 39 per cent body fat to seven per cent. He dedicated a year-and-a-half to learning boxing because he fought against real boxers in the film.”

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan, has a string of big releases lined up. He is set to star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, slated for a Diwali release, followed by Pati Patni Aur Woh 2 and Anurag Basu’s musical love story.