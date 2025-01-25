Kartik Aaryan to host IIFA 2025, the awards will be held in March in Jaipur

Expressing happiness about hosting IIFA 2025, Kartik Aaryan said, "I am thrilled to celebrate the global success of Indian cinema in the vibrant heart of Jaipur

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari with Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan, Kartik Aaryan and Nora Fatehi during the 25th International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards press conference, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

The 25th edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is set to take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, in March.

The festivities will begin on Saturday, March 8th, with Sobha Realty IIFA Digital Awards Co-Presented By NEXA as they make their debut, celebrating the innovative brilliance of OTT and digital entertainment and underscoring IIFA's embrace of the industry's evolving landscape.

The grand finale will be held on Sunday, March 9th, honouring cinematic excellence and celebrating Indian cinema's profound impact on the global stage.

On Friday evening, renowned dignitaries such as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, actor Kartik Aaryan and Diya Kumari, Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan attended a press meet in Mumbai where they officially launched the 25th edition of IIFA with Andre Timmins, Viraf Sarkari, and Sabbas Joseph.

Excited about the upcoming gala, Shah Rukh said, "Some of my most treasured memories are woven into the journey of IIFA and celebrating its Silver Jubilee in the vibrant city of Jaipur, Rajasthan, is nothing short of magical. From the iconic inaugural ceremony at the Millennium Dome in London to 25 years of unforgettable moments, IIFA has been a shining beacon of Indian cinema's global resonance. It's not just an event; it's a legacy--a testament to the power of storytelling, culture, and artistic brilliance that transcends borders. To be part of this extraordinary journey fills me with immense pride and gratitude. As we gather to celebrate IIFA's historic milestone, I eagerly look forward to reliving the magic and creating new memories with fans and friends in the heart of Rajasthan."

This year, the audience will see Kartik Aaryan as the host of the IIFA awards.

Expressing happiness about hosting the ceremony, Kartik said, "I am thrilled to celebrate the global success of Indian cinema in the vibrant heart of Jaipur, Rajasthan, as I take on the honour of hosting IIFA's historic 25th-anniversary celebration this March. Making my debut as the host for the world's biggest celebration of Indian cinema is something I have eagerly anticipated, and it's the perfect way to kick off 2025. IIFA's grand milestone in the Pink City promises an unforgettable spectacle for fans across the globe."

As per Andre Timmins, Co-Founder of IIFA, IIFA 2025 will "honour 25 years of fostering cultural exchange, championing cinematic brilliance, and creating unforgettable global experiences."

"Guided by the vision of our Honourable Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, to boost tourism through innovation, we are proud to announce the 25th edition of IIFA--our monumental Silver Jubilee celebration--in the cultural heart of Rajasthan, Jaipur. The year 2025 is not just a celebration; it marks a transformative milestone as we honour 25 years of fostering cultural exchange, championing cinematic brilliance, and creating unforgettable global experiences," he said.

"This historic occasion sets the stage for an even brighter future of remarkable achievements. Over the past quarter-century, IIFA has celebrated the grandeur of Indian cinema while building a global platform that bridges cultures and celebrates cinematic excellence. This extraordinary homecoming edition will pay tribute to Indian cinema's global legacy, uniting fans and film lovers from across the world," he added.

Nora Fatehi also attended the press meet, where she expressed her excitement about performing at IIFA 2025.

"IIFA has always been a celebration of the best in Indian cinema, creating unforgettable memories for artists and fans across the globe. My journey with IIFA began in 2022, and this being my fourth consecutive performance on its grand stage, I continue to feel the unmatched love and energy of audiences who make this platform truly spectacular. As IIFA celebrates its 25th anniversary, it stands as a shining symbol of Indian cinema's boundless creativity and universal appeal. Being part of this historic Silver Jubilee celebration in Jaipur, Rajasthan is both a privilege and a moment of immense pride. I am incredibly excited to perform at IIFA's monumental anniversary celebration and create yet another unforgettable memory with the fans and the IIFA family," she said.

