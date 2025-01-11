The reel that Kartik has shared on his Instagram has him being welcomed in the college in style. This has to be one of its kind convocation where students danced and enjoyed

Kartik Aaryan visits DY Patil college

Kartik Aaryan recently visited his college, DY Patil University in Mumbai, to receive his degree at the convocation ceremony. The actor took to Instagram to drop a reel as he received his degree 10 years after he passed out of the college. The reel that Kartik has shared on his Instagram has him being welcomed in the college in style. This has to be one of its kind convocation where students danced and enjoyed.

Kartik Aaryan gets graduated

Kartik Aaryan, while sharing the video, wrote, “From sitting in the backbench to standing on the stage for my convocation - what a journey it’s been.” He further continued and shared, "DY Patil University, you gave me memories, dreams, and now, finally, my degree (only took over a decade!). Thank you, Vijay Patil Sir, my incredible teachers, and the young dreamers here for all the love - this feels like coming home.”

The video opens up with Kartik donning a customised college jersey jacket with his name emblazoned on it, cut to him getting into his car while saying, 'Degree lene jaa raha hoon, DY Patil.' The highlight of this reel was Kartik dancing along with the students to his song from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. In the clip, Kartik can be seen saying, "I am just too excited and happy to be here.”

Fans react to Kartik’s video

As Kartik shared this reel, fans started commenting on the post. One wrote, "So our Champion got his degree and celebrated in Rooh Baba’s style. Congratulations!!!" "Finally Kartik Aaryan becomes a graduate," another fan shared. A third fan wrote, "#KartikAaryan at his College DY Patil. The smile, the glow, says it all. We could feel you totally, #KartikAaryan, how nostalgic you were feeling, such a proud moment."

Kartik Aaryan on work front

Looking ahead, Kartik is gearing up for his next venture, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, directed by Sameer Vidwans and produced by Dharma Productions. The film, set to release in 2026, promises to be a delightful romantic comedy. In a teaser announcement shared on Instagram, Kartik humorously narrated the story of his character’s failed relationships, writing, "Mummy ki khaayi hui kasam, yeh Mumma’s boy poori karke hi rehta hai!" Additionally, Kartik is collaborating with acclaimed filmmaker Anurag Basu on another untitled project.