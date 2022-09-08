Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari
Mumbai: Most kaali-peeli taxis don't have seatbelt, experts raise concern
Don’t dismiss us from service, writes Lakhan Bhaiya encounter convict to deputy CM Fadnavis
Mumbai: MP’s PA held for impersonating Amit Shah’s security officer
Mumbai: D-man to be probed for allegedly threatening Malad high-rise residents
Mumbai: 26/11 hero’s family shocked to get gallantry medal by post
Mumbai reports 316 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; state count 1,094
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kartik Aaryans Aashiqui 3 announcement takes over the internet

Kartik Aaryan’s 'Aashiqui 3' announcement takes over the internet

Updated on: 08 September,2022 12:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ever since the announcement of Kartik playing a lead role in Aashiqui 3 has come out it has become the talk of the town in no time

Kartik Aaryan’s 'Aashiqui 3' announcement takes over the internet

Pic/Instagram


While the audience has been eagerly waiting for yet another blockbuster from Kartik Aaryan after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, the actor truly left everyone stunned as he announces his presence in the most celebrated music saga franchise Aashiqui 3.



 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan)


Also Read: Kartik Aaryan kick-starts Satyaprem Ki Katha with the blessing of Lord Ganesha

Ever since the announcement of Kartik playing a lead role in Aashiqui 3 has come out it has become the talk of the town in no time. The craze among the fans can be seen when the superstar posted the announcement video and collected around 8.8 million views in just a few hours. The excitement was equally reflected in the comment section where the fans showered their love writing - 

"Very excited"

"Unstoppable #KartikAaryan"

The best birthday gift i can get"

My god.... screaming @kartikaaryan

"Proud proud proud of you SuperStar! Shine more n more n more"

While Kartik fans are excited to have him in the film, the young superstar is also very overwhelmed having his first collaboration with Anurag Basu who will be directing the film. As the actor has finally announced Aashiqui 3, he will also be seen in Sajid Nadiadwala’s Satyaprem Ki Katha, Shehzada, Freddy, Captain India, and Kabir Khan’s untitled next.

Play Quiz: Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra

Will Brahmastra create a record for highest opening day collection of 2022?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
sajid nadiadwala kartik aaryan Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 aashiqui 3 anurag basu bollywood news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK