Kartik remembers Satish Kaushik as 'best landlord' in his days of struggle

Pic/ L- Karik Aaryan's Instagram; R- Satish Kaushik's Instagram

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan remembered the late actor-director Satish Kaushik as a 'best landlord' in his struggling days.

Aaryan shared a picture of him in a printed shirt and denim and called him a great human being, who helped him in his initial years of struggle and guided him always.

He wrote in his Instagram stories: "A great actor, a great human being, and the best landlord, I had during my struggling days in the city. Will always remember your encouraging words and laughter sir. RIP Satish Sir (folded hands emoji)."

Satish died of a heart attack and his last rites were held at the Versova crematorium in the presence of his family members and close friends, including actor Anupam Kher and director Ashok Pandit.

Anupam Kher told sources that Kaushik was at a friend's home in Delhi to celebrate Holi when he began to feel uneasy. "He told his driver to take him to the hospital... he suffered a heart attack around 1 am on the way," he said.

Following a post-mortem at Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, the actor's body was flown to Mumbai and taken to his residence in Mumbai's Versova locality at around 6.30 pm.

A host of Kaushik's industry friends and colleagues, including directors David Dhawan and Subhash Ghai, lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar, and actors Anupam Kher, Salman Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Tabu and Shilpa Shetty, visited his residence to offer their condolences.

Satish Kaushik's unfortunate demise has left Bollywood in shambles. Condolences for the much revered actor and director have been coming in huge numbers.

Hailing from Mahendragarh, Haryana, Satish Kaushik was born on April 13, 1956. Kaushik was an alumnus of the NSD and the FTII, and started his film career in the early 1980s.

He penned the dialogues for the 1983 classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron', which acquired a cult following over the years.

The late actor is known for his roles in 'Mr. India', 'Deewana Mastana', 'Ram Lakhan', 'Mr. & Mrs. Khiladi', and 'Haseena Maan Jaayegi', among others.

