Like other celebrity wives, Sonam Kapoor is also gearing up for the occasion. She recently showed off her mehendi. Take a look at her beautiful mehendi

Sonam Kapoor

Listen to this article Sonam Kapoor celebrates Karwa Chauth 2024 with mehendi featuring hubby Anand and son Vayu’s names x 00:00

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are proud parents to their son, Vayu, and have been married for six years. The couple is known for giving fans relationship goals. With Karwa Chauth just around the corner, many married women are getting ready for the special day. Like other celebrity wives, Sonam Kapoor is also gearing up for the occasion. She recently showed off her mehendi, which featured her husband Anand and son Vayu’s names. Sonam shared that while she doesn't fast for Karwa Chauth, she enjoys applying mehendi, dressing up, and indulging in good food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonam Kapoor flaunts her mehendi

On October 19, Sonam Kapoor shared some highlights of her Karwa Chauth celebration on Instagram. In one of the photos she reshared on her story, several hands with mehendi are placed together. Another picture shows Sonam's henna-covered hands with the names of her husband, Anand Ahuja, and son, Vayu, written on them.

She also posted a boomerang video where she's showing off her mehendi. For the occasion, Sonam chose a white chikankari outfit and paired it with glasses. Tagging celebrity mehendi artist Veena Nangda, she mentioned, "I don't fast FYI but I like the mehendi, dressing up and food."

Sonam Kapoor frequently updates her followers on social media about her family and their milestones. Apart from her fashion-related posts, she also shares pictures and videos of her son Vayu on Instagram. Recently, she posted an adorable photo with her toddler on her account.

About Sonam Kapoor

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony at the Kapoor house in Mumbai. In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. The couple welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022, in Mumbai.

Sonam Kapoor's work front:

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor was seen in the film 'Blind' after a long break. While the film was shot before her pregnancy, the film was only released recently on Jio Cinemas. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film's first look was unveiled at the Jio Studio's event.