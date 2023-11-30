Katrina Kaif took to social media to share her thoughts on the film Sam Bahadur directed by Meghna Gulzar. She showered praise on her husband Vicky Kaushal who played the titular role

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article Katrina Kaif reviews husband Vicky Kaushal's performance in 'Sam Bahadur': 'So proud to watch you shine' x 00:00

Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh are all set to shine on screen from December 1 with their film Sam Bahadur. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar with Vicky playing the titular role. Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Actor Katrina Kaif on Thursday heaped praise on her husband Vicky Kaushal for his performance in the biopic drama film 'Sam Bahadur'. She watched the film with the Kaushal family and other industry members on Wednesday at a special screening.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a poster of the film which she captioned, "SAM BAHADUR -@meghnagulzar such a poetic beautiful classic film , was transported to another era .. you can see your passion to telling his story and attention to detail in every shot."

"And SAM !!!!..... GRACE, HEROISM , GRIT .What a performance, flawless, I'm just astounded , you are too inspiring , true to your craft in the most brilliant integral way , was so proud to watch you shine your way across the screen . I've seen you this last year pour yourself into this film and transform into sam. A performance to be remembered @vickykaushal09," she added.

On Wednesday night, Vicky's family including his wife Katrina Kaif, brother Sunny Kushal, father Sham Kaushal and his mother Veena Kaushal arrived at the film's special screening in Mumbai.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 1.

It will face a big Bollywood clash with Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming film 'Animal'.

(with inputs from ANI)