Sam Bahadur reactions: Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Gupta, Sunny Kaushal and others took to social media to praise Vicky Kaushal-starrer after watching the film at its pemiere

Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw in the film

Listen to this article 'Set the bar so high': Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Kaushal, and others review Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur' x 00:00

Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh are all set to shine on screen from December 1 with their film Sam Bahadur. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar with Vicky playing the titular role. Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

On Wednesday night, the makers of the film hosted a special screening for members of the film industry. Post the screening, some celebs took to social media to share their thoughts on the film

ADVERTISEMENT

Praising the film, Abhishek Bachchan wrote on X, "Saw #SamBahadur last night. The enormity of all that #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw did and achieved is overwhelming! And so beautifully told on celluloid by my favourite @meghnagulzar. It’s a huge responsibility to portray one of India’s greatest sons and she does it wonderfully. To the entire cast and crew, you should be very proud and thank you for telling this story. @fattysanashaikh @sanyamalhotra07. My veerey, @vickykaushal09 what do I even say about you… you continue to set the bar so high for all of us and then so effortlessly jump over it as only Sam can. All I can say is “Well done, sweety”!!"

Saw #SamBahadur last night. The enormity of all that #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw did and achieved is overwhelming! And so beautifully told on celluloid by my favourite @meghnagulzar. It’s a huge responsibility to portray one of India’s greatest sons and she does it wonderfully. To… — Abhishek 𝐁𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐧 (@juniorbachchan) November 30, 2023

when a star actor makes you believe that he is not a star but a compelling character on screen “ #VICKY KAUSHAL made me believe I m meeting gen maneckshaw thru his face eyes voice n body language in film #SAM BAHADUR i watched at premiere last eve.

https://t.co/E3CVoLQRQs — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) November 30, 2023

Sunny Kaushal, actor and younger brother of Vicky also penned a long note praising him and the film. "What a film...what an amazing film this is @rsvpmovies. @meghnagulzar thank you so much for making Sam Bahadur...it is truly remarkable how you have so beautifully managed to show the life, the character, the love this man had for his country and uniform in a span of 2.5 hours...it made me laugh, cry, inspired and most importantly it made realise what great courage and character means...fantastic performances by @fatimasanashaikh @Sanyamalhotra @mohdzeeshanayyub and of course @vickykaushal09"

Further praising Vicky, Sunny wrote, "Just when I think you have outdone yourself, you surprise me yet again..I know you manifested this films and now I can see why..i think this film chose you..i don't think anybody could've played Sam better..you've given your heat and soul and everything in between to portray the life of a man which was so valiantly lived.. i could see it in your body, in your dialogues but most importantly I could see it in your eyes.. Brother, I am so so so proud of you."

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai wrote, "I have seen actors working on the body language, voice and look of the character but how did you get the soul of Sam Bahadur in it @vickykaushal09. Thank you @meghnagulzar for making it an experience. Sam is definitely here. @sanyamalhotra @Fatimasanashaikh u were so real".