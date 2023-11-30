Breaking News
Maharashtra: Pune crime branch arrests two accomplices in drug lord’s escape
Mumbai: Constable struggling to raise Rs 6L to pay injured son’s medical bills
Mumbai: BMC continues to eye pvt hospitals for interim facility
Mumbai crime news: Arrests surge to 11 in baby selling racket
Mumbai: Green toll for vehicles using Aarey Road soon
Mumbai: Five Chembur homes collapse due to LPG cylinder blast
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Set the bar so high Abhishek Bachchan Sunny Kaushal and others review Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur

'Set the bar so high': Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Kaushal, and others review Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur'

Updated on: 30 November,2023 04:52 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Sam Bahadur reactions: Abhishek Bachchan, Sanjay Gupta, Sunny Kaushal and others took to social media to praise Vicky Kaushal-starrer after watching the film at its pemiere

'Set the bar so high': Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Kaushal, and others review Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur'

Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw in the film

Listen to this article
'Set the bar so high': Abhishek Bachchan, Sunny Kaushal, and others review Vicky Kaushal-starrer 'Sam Bahadur'
x
00:00

Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh are all set to shine on screen from December 1 with their film Sam Bahadur. The film has been directed by Meghna Gulzar with Vicky playing the titular role. Sam Bahadur is based on the life of India's first Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. His career in the army spanned over four decades and five wars. He was the first Indian Army officer to be promoted to the rank of Field Marshal and he led the victory in the 1971 Indo-Pak war, which led to the creation of Bangladesh. 


On Wednesday night, the makers of the film hosted a special screening for members of the film industry. Post the screening, some celebs took to social media to share their thoughts on the film


Praising the film, Abhishek Bachchan wrote on X, "Saw #SamBahadur last night. The enormity of all that #FieldMarshalSamManekshaw did and achieved is overwhelming! And so beautifully told on celluloid by my favourite @meghnagulzar. It’s a huge responsibility to portray one of India’s greatest sons and she does it wonderfully. To the entire cast and crew, you should be very proud and thank you for telling this story. @fattysanashaikh @sanyamalhotra07. My veerey, @vickykaushal09 what do I even say about you… you continue to set the bar so high for all of us and then so effortlessly jump over it as only Sam can. All I can say is “Well done, sweety”!!"


Sunny Kaushal, actor and younger brother of Vicky also penned a long note praising him and the film. "What a film...what an amazing film this is @rsvpmovies. @meghnagulzar thank you so much for making Sam Bahadur...it is truly remarkable how you have so beautifully managed to show the life, the character, the love this man had for his country and uniform in a span of 2.5 hours...it made me laugh, cry, inspired and most importantly it made realise what great courage and character means...fantastic performances by @fatimasanashaikh @Sanyamalhotra @mohdzeeshanayyub and of course @vickykaushal09"

Further praising Vicky, Sunny wrote, "Just when I think you have outdone yourself, you surprise me yet again..I know you manifested this films and now I can see why..i think this film chose you..i don't think anybody could've played Sam better..you've given your heat and soul and everything in between to portray the life of a man which was so valiantly lived.. i could see it in your body, in your dialogues but most importantly I could see it in your eyes.. Brother, I am so so so proud of you."

Filmmaker Aanand L Rai wrote, "I have seen actors working on the body language, voice and look of the character but how did you get the soul of Sam Bahadur in it @vickykaushal09. Thank you @meghnagulzar for making it an experience. Sam is definitely here. @sanyamalhotra @Fatimasanashaikh u were so real".

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Sam Bahadur vicky kaushal meghna gulzar sanya malhotra fatima sana shaikh abhishek bachchan film review bollywood bollywood news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK