Ahead of Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Sam Bahadur’, five military dramas to watch that are inspired from real life events

With Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur releasing on December 1, it's the perfect time to explore the rich goldmine of Bollywood's real-life army officer sagas

In the heart of Bollywood lies a genre that not only entertains but also pays homage to the heroes who guard our borders—the military drama. With the anticipation building for Vicky Kaushal's portrayal of India’s First Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the upcoming movie Sam Bahadur - directed by Meghna Gulzar and releasing on 1st December 2023 in cinemas including your nearest PVR INOX outlets - it's the perfect time to explore the rich goldmine of Bollywood's real-life army officer sagas. Here's a curated list of five compelling movies that not only showcase the valour of our armed forces but also provide a patriotic movie viewing experience that leaves an indelible mark on your soul.

1. Border (1997)

Directed by J.P. Dutta, Border stands as an iconic testament to the bravery displayed by Indian soldiers during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The film features an ensemble cast of Sunny Deol, Suniel Shetty, Akshaye Khanna, and Jackie Shroff, among others. Dutta's magnum opus brilliantly captures the camaraderie among soldiers, the emotional toll of war, and the indomitable spirit that defines our armed forces. The stunning visuals, combined with Anu Malik's melodious soundtrack, make Border an unforgettable experience. As you immerse yourself in the harrowing tales of Longewala, you'll gain a newfound respect for the unsung heroes who faced insurmountable odds with undeterred courage.

2. Lakshya (2004)

Farhan Akhtar's Lakshya takes you on a journey of self-discovery and transformation against the backdrop of the Kargil War. Hrithik Roshan delivers a stellar performance as Karan Shergill, a young man who finds purpose and determination in the army. The film explores the psychological and physical challenges faced by soldiers during conflict and emphasizes the importance of perseverance and grit. The music, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, complements the narrative beautifully, while Preity Zinta's portrayal of a journalist adds depth to the storyline. Lakshya is not just a war film; it's a deep exploration of personal growth, duty, and the pursuit of excellence.

3. Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019)

Uri: The Surgical Strike, Aditya Dhar's directorial debut, is a tale of India's response to the Uri terrorist attacks. Vicky Kaushal shines in the lead role, embodying the resilience and determination of the Indian Army's special forces. The film masterfully combines action, strategy, and emotion, creating a narrative that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Uri not only celebrates the success of the surgical strikes but also pays homage to the unsung heroes who executed the mission. With a stellar supporting cast including Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal, this film is a powerful tribute to the indomitable spirit of our armed forces and their commitment to protecting the nation.

4. Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991)

Prahaar: The Final Attack is directed by Nana Patekar, who also stars in the lead role. The movie revolves around real-life events and follows Major Chavan, a highly skilled commando, as he faces challenges and moral dilemmas in the fight against terrorism. Nana Patekar delivers a powerful performance as the protagonist, showcasing his versatility as an actor. The film is known for its intense narrative, realistic portrayal of military operations, and the stellar supporting cast, including Dimple Kapadia and Madhuri Dixit, contributing to its critical acclaim. Prahaar: The Final Attack is a tale of duty, sacrifice, and the harsh realities faced by those who serve in the armed forces.

5. Sam Bahadur (2023)

Sam Bahadur chronicles Sam Manekshaw's illustrious military career, from his service during World War II to his pivotal role in the 1971 Indo-Pak War. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film goes beyond the battlefield, examining the personal and professional life of Sam Manekshaw. With its stellar cast, including Vicky Kaushal playing the legendary Field Marshal, Sanya Malhotra essaying the role of Manekshaw’s wife, and Fatima Sana Shaikh portraying the then PM Indira Gandhi, Sam Bahadur is a must-watch for those who seek to unravel the layers of courage, leadership, and legacy woven into the fabric of India's military history.