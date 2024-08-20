The makers of Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Chhaava' on Monday unveiled the teaser of the film. Here's what Vicky's wife Katrina Kaif said

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Katrina Kaif praises Vicky Kaushal's 'Chhaava teaser', calls it 'raw, brutal and glorious' x 00:00

The teaser of Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Chhaava' has been trending ever since it was released on Monday. His wife and actor Katrina Kaif couldn't stop herself like every fan right now from praising it. The makers of Vicky and Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Chhaava' on Monday unveiled the teaser of the film.

ADVERTISEMENT

Re-sharing the teaser on her Instagram story, Katrina wrote, "And its hereeeee raw, brutal and glorious." Not only Katrina, but Vicky's brother Sunny Kaushal also praised him. Sunny wrote on his Instagram Story, "Matlab abhi kya hi bolu!! Goosebumps all over #Chhaava."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

His rumoured girlfriend and actor Sharvari also expressed her excitement and shared, "Goosebumps." Tagging the cast, she added, "CANNOT WAIT." Vicky's fierce appearance as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the son of Indian warrior-king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in the teaser undoubtedly left the audience on the edge of their seat.

In the clip, Vicky is seen riding a horse, dressed in battle armour. We can also see him fighting a sea of enemies single-handedly and emerging as a warrior. A powerful voiceover resonated in the background. Vicky said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji ko sher kehte hain, aur sher ke bacche ko Chhaava." Laxman Utekar directed the historical drama 'Chhaava'.

In May 2024, Vicky, after finishing shooting for the film, took to Instagram and penned down a note filled with gratitude. He wrote, "The incredibly passionate and dramatic journey of filming Chhaava couldn't have ended without some drama. The rain Gods put up a show today, immediately after we rolled our final shot."

"There's so much I wish to say, there's so little I'm able to convey about this journey right now... maybe in a few days when it all sinks in. All I can say now with a heart full of gratitude, love, and contentment is that... IT'S A WRAP!!!," he added. The film is produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films and is all set to hit the theatres on December 6, 2024.