Katrina Kaif- Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary: As Bollywood's beloved couple celebrate two years of marriage, we look at the times they revealed hilarious incidents between them

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif

Listen to this article Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal wedding anniversary: 5 hilarious things we know about the couple x 00:00

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif tied the knot in 2021. Today, the duo completed two years of marriage. While they were secretive about their relationship till they tied the knot, the couple have been happily talking about each other and their relationship ever since the grand yet intimate wedding in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021.

Through their talks about their relationship, we have also come to know that the two always keep each other entertained and have shared multiple unintentionally hilarious incidents involving each other. Here's looking at five incidents where Vicky and Katrina have been hilarious:

ADVERTISEMENT

When Katrina threatened to call off the wedding:

Vicky Kaushal recently revealed that he was called to resume shooting for 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke' two days after the wedding. He said that Katrina was not happy with this and threatened him. "I have done half of the film’s shooting before my marriage and then I took off for my marriage. Right after the marriage, within two days, they were calling me on the set. Toh fir mujh dhamki mil gayi thi ki tumhe do din baad set pe hi jana hai toh shaadi rehne hi do (Then I got the threat that if you have to go to the set in two days then don’t get married). Then I said ‘no’ and I went to the sets of the film after five days," the actor said in an interview with Pinkvilla.

Katrina's budget meeting is Vicky's live entertainment:

Earlier this year, Vicky revaled how Katrina holds weekly budget meeting at home. He told News Tak, “The most fun experience is when she (Katrina) holds a meeting in the house every week, or every other week. She gets the entire staff together and discusses the budget of the house. She takes account of how the money is being spent, the expenses and it’s a great thing. But when that discussion happens, I enjoy it. I’m an audience and I sit with popcorn.”

Nicknames:

During his recent appearance on Koffee With Karan, Vicky was asked what names Katrina used to call him. Revealing the same, Vicky revealed, "Boo, Baby and Aye'. How Vicky toned the 'Aye' left host Karan Johar and co-guest Kiara Advani in splits.

Reverse psychology and Katrina:

During the ‘Koffee Shots’ round, the show host Karan Johar, asked the guests if they had cracked the code to get their spouses to do what they want. Talking about the same, Vicky said, “Katrina is a perfect candidate for reverse psychology. If I want her to agree on something, I have to wholeheartedly, with abundance agree to what she wants. And then she turns around and says, 'BTW I see the point in what you're saying', and then she comes around”.

Breaking the ice with the in-laws

On KWK, Vicky also revealed that he met Katrina's family only a week before the marriage and how they easily broke the ice. "I couldn't meet them for two years because of COVID. So, I met them for the first time, literally a week before marriage. We had a party at my place and we were all drinking and dancing," Vicky said.

Vicky Kaushal added how the "ice was broken" and he said, "Instantly, we saw something in each other and just connected. Two hours into meeting each other and we were dancing on the floor to Tip Tip Barsa Paani in the first meeting. The ice was broken, melted and gone."