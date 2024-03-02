Sit With Hitlist: Katrina Kaif says both Vicky and Sunny Kaushal have been brought up as grounded, well-balanced incredible young people

Love stories often go beyond the individuals involved and envelop the families they belong to. The marriage of these two Bollywood celebrities, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, is the perfect example. Beyond their seemingly dazzling world, the couple's journey, as told by Katrina Kaif, is more simple, more normal yet filled with an all-consuming love.

During the latest episode of Mid-day's Sit With Hitlist series, Katrina Kaif reflected on the dynamics that evolve when two individuals tie the knot. Katrina expressed that it's not just about two friends uniting; it's about two families merging into one. Expressing the mammoth task it was getting both the families together, she recalled, "The whole family which is in Punjab still who, of course, came to the wedding and who we all got to meet at the wedding, so first of all, it is two big families coming together."

Mentioning how both sides of the family were huge, Kaif mentioned, "I come from a big family, right? I mean, I have six sisters, and there is this whole thing (Vicky's family), that was the most incredible thing to see at our wedding." Commending the role Vicky Kaushal's parents have played, she said, "I just think that his parents have raised the most incredible children. Both Vicky and Sunny are just such grounded, well-balanced incredible young people with their principles in place."

Katrina Kaif is a superstar and has always been treated as such. It would only be fitting to wonder if Vicky Kaushal's friends felt intimidated while meeting the actress. The ‘Merry Christmas’ actress said, "No, they really didn’t because of the way they are."

Continuing her thought, she shared, "Vicky and them together have I guess cultivated that relationship or that equation over the years. in fact the group kind of split up into two parts and a lot of people went to live and work in New York. So, even when we travel there, we have a whole kind of group of friends who are really amazing."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina was last seen in Sriram Raghavan's 'Merry Christmas'. The movie received rave reviews from all around. The actress was also seen in the third instalment of the 'Tiger' franchise and is a part of the YRF Spy Universe alongside 'War' and 'Pathaan'.