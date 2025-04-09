Akshay Kumar dropped an impactful poster for Kesari 2 ahead of the film's release. He plays the role of lawyer C Sankaran Nair who fought for justice after the Jallianwala Bag Massacre

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is currently gearing up for the release of his film 'Kesari 2'. The film based ona real life incident sees Akshay essay the role of lawyer C Sankaran Nair. Ahead of the film's release, Akshay dropped an impactful picture of himself dressed as a Kathakali dancer, a traditional artform originating from Kerala. The actor spoke about what the attire symbolises and how it resonates with his character in the film.

On Wednesday, Akshay took to his Instagram handle and shared a new powerful look from the film and captioned it, “This is not a costume. It’s a symbol — of tradition, of resistance, of truth, of my nation. C. Sankaran Nair didn’t fight with a weapon. He fought the British Empire with the law — and with fire in his soul. This 18th APRIL, we bring you the court trial they never taught in textbooks. #KesariChapter2 #SankaranVsTheEmpire Only In cinemas.”

In the image, Akshay is seen in a stunning Kathakali getup, showcasing his powerful transformation into the character of Sankaran Nair. The intricate makeup and traditional attire highlight the intensity and depth of his portrayal, symbolizing the themes of tradition, resistance, and truth. This striking visual showcases Kumar's commitment to authentically bringing the character to life while embracing the cultural richness of Kathakali dance.

Kesari 2 trailer

Set against the backdrop of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, the trailer showcased Nair’s fearless struggle against the British Empire. It promised a powerful and compelling narrative, rich with historical importance and emotional intensity.

The trailer opened with a powerful exchange between Akshay Kumar and General Dyer. Akshay, portraying Nair, confronts Dyer with a poignant question: “How did you warn the crowd at Jallianwala Bagh to disperse? Did you fire tear gas? Shoot in the air? Or did you simply open fire without any warning?” Dyer's chilling response, “They weren’t just a crowd; they were terrorists,” is met by Akshay’s emotional retort: “But they were still humans! Babies as young as eight or nine months were shot in their tiny chests. What weapons did they have?” The intense dialogue sets the tone for the gripping narrative to follow.

Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, 'The Kesari Chapter 2' is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, and Adar Poonawalla. The film also stars Ananya Panday as Dilreet Gill, a determined female barrister who partners with Nair in his pursuit of justice. R. Madhavan plays Neville McKinley, a brilliant mind referred to as 'a genius' in the film.

The film will be released in theatres on April 18.

(with inputs from IANS)