Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor Anya Singh: Lost projects as I don’t have social-media following

In director Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Anya Singh plays La La, a social media influencer who fakes her experiences more than she lives them. Playing the character was tricky for the actor, who is admittedly not social-media savvy. “Both Arjun and I created La La from scratch,” starts Anya, recalling how her joy of bagging the film soon gave way to fear. “I was scared about how I would portray the role because I haven’t done something like this before nor could I refer to myself. I built La La on the [foundation] that she is a hustler. She can come across as materialistic, but she is unapologetic about it.”

Anya plays Adarsh Gourav’s girlfriend in the Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer. She lights up as she speaks about Gourav. “My last two rounds of audition were with Adarsh. We did the break-up scene [in one of the rounds]. For one of the takes, he cried to give me something to play off; that’s how much he gives as a co-star.”

The actor might not have the social-media savviness of her character, but she has had experiences where her social-media following affected her career. She admits, “I am aware that I lost two projects because I don’t have a [strong] social-media following. At that point, I thought that I wasn’t suitable for the part. But [in reality], it was because I didn’t have [the desired] following. If someone wants to watch me, they will, irrespective of it. I’m not saying that people with [a strong] social media game are undeserving. But if you are not casting me because of [my lack of] followers, then you’re putting craft second and something else first.”