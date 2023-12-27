Breaking News
Six workers killed in Haridwar brick kiln wall collapse, probe ordered
Mumbai: RBI receives bomb threat email, FIR registered by police
Thane: 24-year-old man held for raping minor stepdaughter, misleading cops
Man booked for objectionable social media posts against Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray
Maharashtra: Five killed after SUV overturns in Gondia
shot-button
Merry Christmas Merry Christmas
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor Anya Singh Lost projects as I dont have social media following

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor Anya Singh: Lost projects as I don’t have social-media following

Updated on: 27 December,2023 02:22 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Top

Anya, who plays an influencer in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, on how some filmmakers prioritise actor’s online visibility over craft

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor Anya Singh: Lost projects as I don’t have social-media following

Anya Singh

Listen to this article
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan actor Anya Singh: Lost projects as I don’t have social-media following
x
00:00

In director Arjun Varain Singh’s Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, Anya Singh plays La La, a social media influencer who fakes her experiences more than she lives them. Playing the character was tricky for the actor, who is admittedly not social-media savvy. “Both Arjun and I created La La from scratch,” starts Anya, recalling how her joy of bagging the film soon gave way to fear. “I was scared about how I would portray the role because I haven’t done something like this before nor could I refer to myself. I built La La on the [foundation] that she is a hustler. She can come across as materialistic, but she is unapologetic about it.”


Kho Gaye Hum Kahan dropped online yesterdayKho Gaye Hum Kahan dropped online yesterday


Anya plays Adarsh Gourav’s girlfriend in the Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi-starrer. She lights up as she speaks about Gourav. “My last two rounds of audition were with Adarsh. We did the break-up scene [in one of the rounds]. For one of the takes, he cried to give me something to play off; that’s how much he gives as a co-star.”


The actor might not have the social-media savviness of her character, but she has had experiences where her social-media following affected her career. She admits, “I am aware that I lost two projects because I don’t have a [strong] social-media following. At that point, I thought that I wasn’t suitable for the part. But [in reality], it was because I didn’t have [the desired] following. If someone wants to watch me, they will, irrespective of it. I’m not saying that people with [a strong] social media game are undeserving. But if you are not casting me because of [my lack of] followers, then you’re putting craft second and something else first.”

 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Adarsh Gourav Ananya Panday Siddhant Chaturvedi bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK