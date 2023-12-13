Breaking News
Updated on: 13 December,2023 02:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

Adarsh adopts intense fitness routine to attain chiselled look for role of callisthenics instructor in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Adarsh Gourav

After winning praise for his performance in Guns & Gulaabs, Adarsh Gourav will round off the year with Kho Gaye Hum Kahan that also stars Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. He plays a callisthenics trainer in the friendship drama. Being a fitness enthusiast, the actor was well-versed with the basics of callisthenics that involve bodyweight exercises, and enhance strength, endurance and flexibility. Gourav further adopted a rigorous fitness routine, ranging from burpees to headstands and planche, to attain a chiselled frame and six-pack abs. Sources say he began training four months before the Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti-backed film went on floors in April 2022. 


The actor breaks down his prep, saying, “For Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, I wanted to delve into the essence of callisthenics and portray it with authenticity. It required intense training and a deep understanding of the discipline. The director’s vision motivated me to push my limits.” The film marks the directorial debut of Arjun Varain Singh. Through its three protagonists, the young adult drama looks at Gen Z’s obsession with social media and their loneliness. 


 


 

