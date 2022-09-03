Breaking News
Khushalii Kumar calls Zeenat Aman her inspiration

Updated on: 03 September,2022 11:31 PM IST  |  mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The makers of the film recently released a peppy track titled 'Mere Dil Gaaye Ja Zooby Zooby'

Team Dhoka-Round D Corner


Khushalii Kumar will make her Bollywood debut in the Kookie Gulati film, Dhokha - Round D Corner. The makers of the film recently released a vibrant and peppy track titled 'Mere Dil Gaaye Ja Zooby Zooby.' The song is a recreation of the iconic Bappi Lahiri song, 'Zooby Zooby' and has done justice to the original with the perfect retro vibe that will take you down memory lane.


At the event launch, Khushalii said “I love the song Laila O Laila and Zeenat Aman is my all time favourite!”.

Khushalii has always maintained that she is a method actor and she dived deep into her character for the film taking inspiration from Zeenat Aman.


