R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana's 'Dhokha -Round D Corner' to be a whirlwind of a journey!

The announcement video of the suspense drama is out and we are quite impressed

R Madhavan/picture courtesy: R Madhavan's Instagram account

Starring R Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar & Khushalii Kumar. A film by Kookie Gulati will release on 23rd September. The much-awaited film with a powerhouse star cast starring R.Madhavan, Aparshakti Khurana, Darshan Kumaar and Khushalii Kumar has everyone intrigued. The announcement video of the suspense drama is out and we are quite impressed. The film has piqued our interests from day one and marks Khushalii Kumar’s debut in Bollywood.

Also Read: Actor Madhavan proud of swimmer son Vedaant's feat

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

The video released by the makers has spiked our excitement and will have you on the edge of your seats from start to finish. The film is a multi-perspective pacy film based on an urban couple and promises to take the audience through the whirlwind journey during a day in the life of the couple. Twists and turns, edge-of-your-seat drama and seeding the thought of what is true and what is false, that is Dhokha - Round D Corner.

Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present a T-Series Films production. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dharmendra Sharma and Vikrant Sharma. A Film by Kookie Gulati and is slated to hit cinemas on 23rd September 2022.

Also Read: R Madhavan gets asked about OTT release date of Rocketry; he responds