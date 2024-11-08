Kiara Advani and Ram Charan will soon be seen in Shankar's 'Game Changer'. The actress posted a new poster of the film and the trio will launch the teaser of the film tomorrow in Lucknow

In an exciting turn of events, the city of Nawabs is set to witness a star-studded event on 9th November as the versatile and charming Kiara Advani brings her co-star Ram Charan and acclaimed director S. Shankar to Lucknow for the much-anticipated teaser launch of their upcoming pan-India film, 'Game Changer'. The film is produced by Raju Shirish.

Kiara's journey in the film industry has been nothing short of remarkable. Known for her pan-India appeal, Kiara has successfully bridged the gap between different film industries, making her a beloved figure nationwide. Joining Kiara at the event is Ram Charan, a name that resonates not just in India but globally. Known for his powerful performances and charismatic screen presence, Ram Charan has carved a niche for himself. His film 'RRR' won an Oscar and represented the Indian film-industry at a global stage.

Teaser launch event of 'Game Changer' to happen in Lucknow

Kiara's first Telugu film 'CM Bharat' released in 2018 co-starring Mahesh Babu was a massive hit, and now she is teaming up with Ram Charan for the second time, adding to the anticipation surrounding this project and fans are eagerly awaiting to see this dynamic duo on screen again. The duo was seen for the first time in the 2019 Telugu film 'Vinaya Vidheya Rama' which was superhit.

The teaser launch event in Lucknow is expected to be a grand affair, with fans eagerly awaiting a glimpse of the film. As she takes the stage alongside Ram Charan and S. Shankar, the trio is set to create an unforgettable experience for everyone present. 'Game Changer' is poised to be a cinematic extravaganza, and with Kiara Advani and Ram Charan at the forefront, the film is sure to make waves across the country and beyond.

Kiara Advani shares a new poster from 'Game Changer'

Today the actress took to Instagram to share a post featuring a new poster from the upcoming film 'Game Changer'. In the first photo the actress is sitting on a chair and looking in her phone while posing for the camera in a gorgeous gown. The actress looks stunning in a pearl blue thigh-slit gown and resembles the water fairy. The film will have a worldwide release on 10th January 2025. With the poster, the actress also announced that the teaser of the film will release tomorrow.

Kiara was last seen in the 2023 film 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' alongside Kartik Aaryan. Whereas Ram Charan was last seen in the 2022 film 'Acharya' with his father and mega star Chiranjeevi.