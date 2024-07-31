In the image, Kiara Advani is seen wearing a traditional outfit with a red embellished blouse and a flowy purple lehenga, accessorized with a necklace, bangles, a nose ring, and flowers in her hair

On Kiara Advani’s birthday, the makers of her upcoming film ‘Game Changer’ unveiled a new poster to introduce her character - Jabilamma. “Team #GameChanger wishes our Jabilamma Aka @advani_kiara a very Happy Birthday. Her vibrant energy will soon enchant your hearts,” the post on X read. In the image, Kiara is seen wearing a traditional outfit with a red embellished blouse and a flowy purple lehenga, accessorized with a necklace, bangles, a nose ring, and flowers in her hair.

'Game Changer' also stars Ram Charan. The film's story revolves around an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer who strives to combat corrupt politicians by advocating for fair elections to transform the way government works. Ram and Kiara previously worked together in Boyapati Srinu's 2019 film Vinaya Vidheya Rama. S Shankar has directed the film.

Earlier this year, on Ram Charan’s birthday, the makers treated fans to a fun track 'Jaragandi' from the film. The lyrical video of the song shows Kiara and Ram Charan ruling the dance floor with their dynamic energy. Both are dressed in vibrant traditional outfits. Kiara and Ram dance in a muddy field as they are joined by a host of people. The upbeat dance number is sung by singers Daler Mehndi and Sunidhi Chauhan.

Kiara made her debut in Bollywood with ' Fugly' in 2014, marking a decade of showbiz this year. Over the years, she has captivated millions of hearts not only through her performance but also her fashion statement. She quickly shot to fame with films like 'MS Dhoni - The Untold Story', 'Lust Stories', 'Kabir Singh', 'Shershaah', 'Guilty', 'Good Newwz', 'and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' among others.

Besides ‘Game Changer’, Kiara will also be seen in 'Don 3' opposite Ranveer Singh. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the 'Don' series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments. 'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Boman Irani in prominent roles.

She also has 'War 2', which is the sixth film of the Yash Raj Films (YRF) spy universe, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film pits superstar Hrithik Roshan against NTR Jr in a bloody showdown of epic proportions.