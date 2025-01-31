While rumours suggest that Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon are frontrunners to play the female lead in Kamal Aur Meena, director Siddharth P Malhotra says casting hasn’t begun

Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon

Meena Kumari’s life story will finally find its place on the silver screen. It may be recalled that earlier, couturier-turned-producer Manish Malhotra had planned to back and direct a biopic on the late actor, but he shelved the Kriti Sanon-starrer last year (‘I am not doing Meena Kumari’s biopic’, Nov 26). Now, director Siddharth P Malhotra has set the wheels in motion for Kamal Aur Meena, which chronicles the stormy relationship between Kumari and her filmmaker-husband Kamal Amrohi. Rumours are rife that Sanon is a strong contender for this ambitious project as well, while some sources suggest that Kiara Advani is the first choice.

Meena Kumari and Kamal Amrohi on the set of Pakeezah

The film is in its early stages of pre-production, with lyricist-writer Kausar Munir expected to deliver the screenplay and the final dialogue draft by February-end. A source reveals, “Kamal Aur Meena is an emotionally charged story. Casting will be locked in March. It’s not just about looking the part; the lead actor needs to portray Meena’s poetry, pain, and resilience. The film will roll only by summer because it will take time to create the on-screen world and costumes required for the period drama.”

Siddharth P Malhotra

It remains to be seen who between Sanon and Advani bags the Bilal Amrohi production that will play out over two decades, with the focus on how the actor-filmmaker duo made Pakeezah (1972). When mid-day reached out to Malhotra, he said, “We have not met any actors, male or female, so far.”