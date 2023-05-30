Kiara Advani posing with pups is the perfect pick-me-up you need on a Tuesday morning

Kiara Advani dropped a cute video on Tuesday of her shooting with puppies and asked fans to stay tuned for more

Kiara Advani is seen posing with puppies in her new Instagram video

Kiara Advani just made our days brighter. The actress has dropped a video on Instagram where she is seen posing with some of the cutest puppies you'll ever see. In the video, the actress cuddles a Golden Retriever pup who quietly lays in her arms. Kiara also poses with a Shih Tzu who affectionately touches her face with its paw, making the actress laugh. Kiara is seen wearing a white co-ord set in the first part of the video, and a black one in the second, posing against a red backdrop.

"We got something pawsome to share with you. Stay tuned," she captioned the video with several paw emojis. One fan commented, "Can't choose who's more cutest (sic), Kiara or the puppies ?!"

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Kiara recently wrapped up the shooting of her upcoming film, Satyaprem Ki Katha, with Kartik Aaryan. The film wrapped its final schedule on Friday morning with the entire team. The entire team of was present at the wrap-up along with the producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda Khan with co-producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, director Sameer Vidwans, along with writer Karan Sharma. The love story will release in theatres on June 29, 2023.

Moreover, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has been garnering immense love from the audience ever since the teaser was released. While the larger-than-life visuals have grabbed eyeballs, its music is also something that is been loved by the masses.

Its first song 'Naseeb Se' was released recently, leaving everyone mesmerised with the charming chemistry between Kartik and Kiara. The song beautifully brings out the comfort the blockbuster jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani share, bringing back romance in theatres after a long time. Kartik and Kiara were seen in the hit film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 earlier.

Kiara Advani had wrapped up her portions of the film in April this year. Announcing the same, she had also shared some unseen pics and moments from the wrap-up party. She posted, "A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film."