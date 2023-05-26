The entire team of the film was present at the wrap-up along with the producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda Khan with Co Producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Director Sameer Vidwans along with writer Karan Sharma

Kartik Aaryan and Sajid Nadiadwala celebrate the wrap of Satyaprem Ki Katha shoot

Listen to this article It's a wrap for Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha’ x 00:00

With every coming day the excitement among the audience to watch Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is constantly rising. Having seen its intriguing teaser, the audience is fully drenched in the fever of this upcoming romantic musical love saga. Now, to give fire to the rising excitement of the audience, here comes a piece of good news that the film wrapped its final schedule on Friday morning with the entire team.

The entire team of the film was present at the wrap-up along with the producer Sajid Nadiadwala and his wife Warda Khan with Co Producers Shareen Mantri Kedia, Kishor Arora, Director Sameer Vidwans along with writer Karan Sharma. As finally, the film has wrapped its shoot, we can't wait to see this pure love story in the theaters on 29th June 2023.

Moreover, 'Satyaprem Ki Katha’ has been garnering immense love from the audience ever since the teaser was released. While the larger-than-life visuals have grabbed the eyeballs, its music is also something that is been loved by the masses. A few days back, ’Aaj Ke Baad’ song from the teaser, has seen a great demand coming from the fans due to which the makers have decided to release the song before the trailer of the film.

Meanwhile, Kiara Advani had wrapped up her portions of the film in April this year. Announcing the same, she had also shared some unseen pics and moments from the wrap up party.

She posted, "A film very close to my heart, a journey I will never forget, an experience I will cherish forever. Fortunate to have worked with the most passionate cast and crew who have put their heart and soul into our film. I’ve made new friends on this journey who I will love and value forever. My director @sameervidwans Sir, you’ve created magic , @kartikaaryan @shareenmantri @karandontsharma I’ll miss the trinity @gajrajrao Sir @supriya_pathak_ ma’am @anooradha_patel Maasi @siddharthranderia Sir @shikhatalsania and our entire cast Thank you for making me a better performer with your stellar performances.. @kamera002 you’re the best @namahpictures @nadiadwalagrandson and team for making the journey soooo smooth and to my very own squad Thank you for being my solid support through this challenging role @makeupbylekha @mehakoberoi @natashavohra6 @raveesh_dhanu @jubinrajeshdesai. Can’t wait to share our world with you in cinemas on the 29th of June."

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be releasing in theatres on 29th June 2023.