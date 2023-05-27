'Satyaprem Ki Katha' song 'Naseeb Se' out: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's enchanting chemistry is the soul of this romantic track

Composed by Payal Dev, the song is beautifully sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra

Ever since the teaser of Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' has been released, it has made the audience go gaga over it in no time. Ahead of it, the makers teased the audience with a glimpse of its first song 'Naseeb Se' leaving everyone waiting for its release with bated breath.

Finally, the anticipation is over with the 'Naseeb Se' song out now and it will definitely make you crave more of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani. In the song, lies the crackling chemistry shared by both stars and it only amplifies when two of them share a lip-lock moment. There's no denying in the incredible chemistry they share and this big-scale song from 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is just a mere proof of it.

Composed by Payal Dev, the song is beautifully sung by Payal Dev and Vishal Mishra. The lyrics of the song are given by A.M. Turaz. As we see the song, the mesmerizing visuals and melody of the song are absolutely captivating.

The song beautifully brings out the enchanting chemistry of the blockbuster Jodi of Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani introducing the love season back in the theatres after a long time.

The tunes of the song indeed touch hearts and stay in the minds of the audience for a long time. Shot in the beautiful picturesque locations of Kashmir, the song is truly a soulful melody from this romantic musical love saga.

After a long time, such a soulful romantic track has come. The song fondly celebrates a pure love story and says it all that this is going to be the superhit song of the year.

‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films.

'Satyaprem Ki Katha' will be released in theatres on 29th June 2023.