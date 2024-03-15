Breaking News
Kiara Advani reviews hubby Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Yodha', calls it his 'best'

Updated on: 15 March,2024 09:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Sidharth's wife, Kiara Advani, was present at the Yodha premiere, and she did not hold back to express how proud she was of how well he did

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani

The new movie 'Yodha' finally hit theaters today, and it's been highly anticipated. Sidharth Malhotra stars as the main character, a commando in a thrilling action story. People are excited to see his performance. Last night, they had a big premiere with lots of famous people attending. Sidharth's wife, Kiara Advani, was there too, and she's proud of how well he did.


Kiara Advani reviews hubby Sidharth Malhotra starrer 'Yodha'


Today, March 15th, Kiara Advani shared her thoughts on the movie on Instagram. She posted a picture of Sidharth on the big screen and said the movie was "OUTSTANDING." She also tagged some of the important people involved in making the movie.


In her praise for Sidharth's performance, Kiara wrote, “@sidmalhotra you’ve made us all SO proud! Your BEST,” accompanied by the fist bump emoji and hundred points emoji.

Kiara also praised the directors' work, saying, “One of the best in this genre #Sagar #Pushkar I can’t believe this is your first.” Furthermore, Kiara highlighted the leading ladies' performances, writing, “@dishapatani @raashiikhanna Watch out for these two Lady Yodhas.”

About 'Yodha'

Presented by Prime Video and Dharma Productions, post their phenomenal success with the national award-winning film 'Shershaah' - in association with Mentor Disciple Entertainment, the movie 'Yodha' is directed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha. The action-thriller film also features Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. It is jointly produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. YODHA is the first co-production between Prime Video and Dharma Productions and marks a new chapter in the long-term fruitful partnership across titles including the direct-to-service premieres of blockbuster titles such as Shershaah and Gehraiyaan.

Sharing his thoughts, Karan Johar, Producer and Owner of Dharma Productions, said, “A special film like Yodha deserves a historic moment, one that makes waves through time. It’s an out-and-out actioner. At the same time, it’s edgy, it’s slick, and most importantly, it’s infused with the right amount of drama and thrill. Sid perfectly embodies the demeanour of an action hero. With YODHA, he has gone full throttle as the action hero of new India.”

