Video of Disha Patani pushing Sidharth Malhotra during 'Yodha' promotions goes viral, here's what happened

Updated on: 12 March,2024 08:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna were in New Delhi to promote their upcoming film Yodha's patriotic song 'Tiranga'.

Video of Disha Patani pushing Sidharth Malhotra during 'Yodha' promotions goes viral, here's what happened

Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani Pic/X Video Screenshot

Listen to this article
Video of Disha Patani pushing Sidharth Malhotra during 'Yodha' promotions goes viral, here's what happened
On Monday, Sidharth Malhotra along with his ‘Yodha’ co-stars Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna launched the film's patriotic song 'Tiranga' in New Delhi. Both Disha and Raashii rocked sarees, while Sidharth kept it casual in a t-shirt layered with a jacket and trousers. Now, a video has been doing rounds on social media, where the trio can be seen walking together. However, Disha holds Raashii's hand and pushes Sidharth aside while walking away with her female co-star. 


Watch the video below. 



Speaking at the song launch, Sidharth opened up about his experience in 'Yodha'. He said, "Yodha is a completely fictitious story. We have created a new task force - Yodha. So when you create something from zero, then you can take a lot of liberties. We have done many variations in the film and also the action I got to perform is very different from 'Shershaah'. Here I am more energetic, and lean, and use different sorts of weapons. It is a far more commercial and entertaining film. I think it has got my best of action sequences that I have done in last decade or so."

Directed by the debutant duo of Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the high-octane action thriller film follows Arun Katyal, the commanding officer of an elite unit, the Yodha Task Force, on a thrilling rescue operation. 

The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. The film will be released in theatres on March 15. 

The film's trailer was launched last month mid-air. Talking about the film, Karan Johar said in a statement, "Steering clear of the conventional approach, we strived to infuse innovative ideas into 'Yodha's promotional campaign. Our goal was to bring out the film's larger-than-life essence through a series of trend-setting events and interactive experiences, and engross the audience in its world even before they set foot in the cinema halls. It was truly a surreal experience to unveil the trailer mid-flight on an aircraft and watch it through the lens of members of the media. The spark in their eyes spoke volumes about the impact it had on them. I personally interacted with some of them, and their reactions - not just to the trailer but also to the in-flight launch - were nothing short of exhilarating."

(With inputs from ANI)

