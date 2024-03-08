Raashii Khanna, the star of 'Yodha,' redefines strength on Women's Day, stating that showing emotions is a powerful quality

Raashii Khanna

'Yodha' star Raashii Khanna redefines strength on Women's Day: Being emotional is a strength | Exclusive

As the world celebrates International Women’s Day, it’s crucial to reflect on the myriad facets that make women beautifully unique. Among the voices championing this diversity is the young, pan-India star and versatile actor, Raashii Khanna. In a recent conversation, she candidly shares her journey of embracing imperfections and finding strength in vulnerability.

Raashii's authenticity shines through as she opens up about being an emotional person, a trait she once perceived as a flaw. “I have always been a very emotional person, and for some reason, I have always viewed it to be a flaw,” she admits. However, her perspective underwent a transformative shift over time. With maturity came the realisation that being emotional isn’t a weakness but rather a strength. In a world that often encourages detachment, Raashii recognises the power of her emotions in fostering genuine connections and empathy. “Once I grew up, I understood that being emotional is a strength because in this world that we live in, a lot of us get detached very quickly,” she reflects. “So I think being emotional makes me imperfectly perfect,” she adds.

While Raashii's insights into embracing imperfection are inspiring on their own, her professional journey has been nothing short of exciting. With a diverse lineup of projects spanning multiple languages and genres, she embodies versatility and resilience in an industry that often pigeonholes female actors based on stereotypes.

Her upcoming action thriller, Yodha, alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Disha Patani, releases on March 15. She will also be seen in The Sabarmati Report and TME opposite Vikrant Massey later this year. Beyond Hindi cinema, Raashii’s future projects include Aranmanai 4 in Tamil and Telusu Kada in Telugu.

