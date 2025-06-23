Breaking News
Axiom-4 mission: SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket lifts-off from NASA's Kennedy Space Centre
Mumbai: Fire breaks out in Santacruz building; no casualties reported
Mumbai rains: Seven reservoirs that supply city’s water at 35.02 per cent capacity
Mumbai: Mother Mary School in Nalasopara receives bomb threat, students evacuated
MHADA cuts home prices as demand soars for affordable housing
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Kiara Advani to play Meena Kumari in the tragedy queens biopic Heres what we know

Kiara Advani to play Meena Kumari in the tragedy queen's biopic? Here's what we know

Updated on: 23 June,2025 09:00 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Kiara Advani has reportedly been approached to play the role of Meena Kumari in the much-anticipated biopic of the legendary actress. If all goes well, this could be Kiara's first project post-pregnancy

Kiara Advani to play Meena Kumari in the tragedy queen's biopic? Here's what we know

Kiara Advani in Meena Kumari biopic

Listen to this article
Kiara Advani to play Meena Kumari in the tragedy queen's biopic? Here's what we know
x
00:00

Ever since the biopic on actress Meena Kumari was announced, everyone has been curious about who will play the lead role of the tragedy queen. Several notable actresses have been vying to be a part of the ambitious project. For the unversed, the rights of the biopic have been acquired by Sidharth P. Malhotra with Saregama and the Amrohi family. The biopic film is expected to be on a mammoth scale.

Kiara Advani to play Meena Kumari?


According to a latest report by Pinkvilla, sources close to the project revealed that the makers have allegedly approached Kiara Advani to play the role of the legendary Meena Kumari in her upcoming biopic. The film’s director and creative team share the opinion that Kiara is the perfect choice for the iconic role, given the emotional depth and the grace of the role. They have also reportedly narrated the script to the actress, who seems to have loved the narration. However, she is yet to give her final nod.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

If Kiara signs this project, this could be the first film the actress starts filming post-pregnancy. Kiara announced her first pregnancy with actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra in February 2025. She announced her pregnancy with an adorable Instagram post. Following the announcement, the actress was seen gracing the red carpet at the Met Gala 2025 last month, where she proudly and elegantly flaunted her baby bump.

Kiara Advani's upcoming films

Kiara already has an impressive line-up of films in her kitty. She will next be seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Jr NTR. Earlier, the teaser of the film was released, which sent everyone reeling about Kiara's bikini look. War 2 is expected to release on October 2, 2025. After War 2, Kiara will also be seen in Toxic alongside KGF star Yash.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Yash Raj Films (@yrf)

And now with the possible Meena Kumari biopic in her lineup, Kiara is expected to bring forth a varied acting range. As the reports of Kiara Advani playing Meena Kumari do the rounds, the question of who will be cast opposite her as Kamal Amrohi is also creating intrigue. Kamal was a legendary filmmaker and Meena Kumari’s former husband. 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

kiara advani meena kumari upcoming movie bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK