Kiara Advani has reportedly been approached to play the role of Meena Kumari in the much-anticipated biopic of the legendary actress. If all goes well, this could be Kiara's first project post-pregnancy

Ever since the biopic on actress Meena Kumari was announced, everyone has been curious about who will play the lead role of the tragedy queen. Several notable actresses have been vying to be a part of the ambitious project. For the unversed, the rights of the biopic have been acquired by Sidharth P. Malhotra with Saregama and the Amrohi family. The biopic film is expected to be on a mammoth scale.

According to a latest report by Pinkvilla, sources close to the project revealed that the makers have allegedly approached Kiara Advani to play the role of the legendary Meena Kumari in her upcoming biopic. The film’s director and creative team share the opinion that Kiara is the perfect choice for the iconic role, given the emotional depth and the grace of the role. They have also reportedly narrated the script to the actress, who seems to have loved the narration. However, she is yet to give her final nod.

If Kiara signs this project, this could be the first film the actress starts filming post-pregnancy. Kiara announced her first pregnancy with actor-husband Sidharth Malhotra in February 2025. She announced her pregnancy with an adorable Instagram post. Following the announcement, the actress was seen gracing the red carpet at the Met Gala 2025 last month, where she proudly and elegantly flaunted her baby bump.

Kiara Advani's upcoming films

Kiara already has an impressive line-up of films in her kitty. She will next be seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of Jr NTR. Earlier, the teaser of the film was released, which sent everyone reeling about Kiara's bikini look. War 2 is expected to release on October 2, 2025. After War 2, Kiara will also be seen in Toxic alongside KGF star Yash.

And now with the possible Meena Kumari biopic in her lineup, Kiara is expected to bring forth a varied acting range. As the reports of Kiara Advani playing Meena Kumari do the rounds, the question of who will be cast opposite her as Kamal Amrohi is also creating intrigue. Kamal was a legendary filmmaker and Meena Kumari’s former husband.