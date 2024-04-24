Shahid commented saying, "That sofa is very familiar." Varun Dhawan also commented. He wrote, "Nice glasses"

Actor Kiara Advani on Tuesday dropped a stunning picture of herself, garnering the attention of netizens including her 'Kabir Singh' co-star Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan and more.

Kiara Advani's latest picture grabs eyeballs

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara Advani shared a photo where she is seen sipping coffee in a stunning white outfit. In no time, fans chimed in the comment section to praise her look.

However, Shahid Kapoor's comment was not about Kiara's look. It was a sofa in the picture that caught Shahid's attention. Shahid commented saying, "That sofa is very familiar." Varun Dhawan also commented. He wrote, "Nice glasses".

However, what caught the netizens' eye was that Kiara appeared to look eerily like none other than Deepika Padukone. One user said, "for a second I thought it’s Deepika! haha love you tho kiara❤️ post more of you please!"

Another fan wrote, "I thought it’s Deepika"

About Kiara Advani recently

Kiara and Sidharth got married in Rajasthan in February 2023. They first met during the wrap of ‘Lust Stories’. They began dating on the sets of the 2021 film ‘Shershaah’, their first film together.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth is basking in the success of his recent release 'Yodha'.The film has been produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan. Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna are also part of the action movie.

On the other hand, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. The film has already built excitement as Ram Charan plays the role of an IAS Officer who rises to become Chief Minister.

Kiara will also be seen in 'Don 3' opposite Ranveer Singh. Directed by Farhan Akhtar, the 'Don' series has always been associated with compelling stories, exhilarating action, and unforgettable moments. 'Don' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Boman Irani in prominent roles. The film was released in 2006 and won Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival. Later, its sequel was released in 2011 and was declared a hit. Actor Hrithik Roshan was seen in a special appearance role in 'Don 2'. Farhan's directorial was a remake of 1978's 'Don', featuring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. A new era of Don will begin in 2025.