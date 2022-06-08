Kiara Advani celebrates the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, grooves to Jug Jugg Jeeyo's 'The Punjaabban'

Breaking News
Updated on: 08 June,2022 11:35 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', directed by Anees Bazmee, is on a winning streak, grossing over Rs 200 crore at the box office worldwide

Kiara Advani. Pic/Yogen Shah


Kiara Advani is overjoyed that her latest film, 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2,' has surpassed the 150 crore milestone. Expressing her excitement for the same, the 'Shershaah' actor shared a short dancing video, on her social media account, on Tuesday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kiara dropped a short video clip, where she could be seen grooving to the beats of Jug Jugg Jeeyo's song 'The Punjaabban' with her team.




Sharing the video, she wrote, "#teamki celebrating #BB2 success in Punjaabban style".


