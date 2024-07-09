Kill actor Abhishek Chauhan decodes his four-month martial arts training and acting workshops to pull off NSG commando role

Lakshya and Raghav Juyal

Abhishek Chauhan’s love affair with the movies began when he watched Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998). Had someone told the then-kid that he would star in a Karan Johar production one day, Chauhan would’ve laughed it off. Today, he features as an NSG commando in Kill, backed by Johar. It is the stuff of dreams, but the rigorous prep for the action fare could well be out of a nightmare. The actor says that being a part of Nikhil Nagesh Bhat’s directorial venture, which stars Lakshya and Raghav Juyal, entailed intensive physical training as well as acting workshops.

“We trained with the action team in martial arts for more than three months. The idea was to do it so many times that it became second nature to us. When we went to the NSG headquarters in Manesar, we observed that the commandos are so attuned to their training that they come across as [regular men] until they display their skills. The second part of our prep involved doing workshops to understand the characters’ psyche,” recalls Chauhan. He adds that the workshops gave him a chance to forge a bond with Lakshya and Juyal.

Shooting an action film demands extreme care to avoid any injuries. The chances are only multiplied when the movie is set in a train coach. This is where Bhat’s eye for detail stood out, says Chauhan. “When I read the script, I realised Nikhil sir had put everything on paper, down to how each person would be hit. The train added a new dimension to our performance. We had to perform action in a cramped space while ensuring that no one is hurt. If anybody missed a beat, the entire choreography could go for a toss.”