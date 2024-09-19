The recently released trailer for Kill ‘Em All 2 provided fans with glimpses of Jacqueliene Fernandez in action, showcasing her involvement in scenes with guns and high-speed bikes

Jacqueliene Fernandez is making her Hollywood debut with the upcoming sequel, Kill ‘Em All 2. The film, which also stars action legend Jean-Claude Van Damme, promises to be a thrilling ride, with Van Damme reprising his role as John, a former mercenary with a complex past. Jacqueliene’s entry into this high-octane sequel brings a fresh and exciting dynamic to the already action-packed storyline.

Jacqueliene Fernandez shines in Kill ‘Em All 2 trailer

The recently released trailer provided fans with glimpses of Jacqueliene Fernandez in action, showcasing her involvement in scenes with guns and high-speed bikes. Her presence in the trailer suggests that she will play a significant role alongside Van Damme and her role in the film promises to be a standout, showcasing her versatility and ability to hold her own alongside seasoned stars.

‘Kill ‘Em All 2’ is set to release digitally on September 24, and the anticipation is building for Jacqueliene’s latest Hollywood venture. Her transition to international cinema represents a significant milestone in her career, and fans around the globe are eagerly awaiting to see how she fares in this new setting.

Jacqueliene Fernandez’s work front

In addition to her Hollywood film, Jacqueliene is also set to reunite with Akshay Kumar and Riteish Deshmukh in ‘Housefull 5’, continuing her successful collaboration with the beloved trio from the Housefull franchise.

She also has 'Welcome to the Jungle' directed by Ahmed Khan. The star cast of the film also includes Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Rajpal Yadav, Shreyas Talpade, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Rahul Dev, Mukesh Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi, Inaamulhaq, Zakir Hussain, and Yashpal Sharma.

Jacqueliene has also wrapped up the shoot for 'Fateh' alongside Sonu Sood. The action thriller is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the COVID-19 pandemic. Helmed by Vaibhav Mishra it also stars Shivjyoti Rajput and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. Some of the prominent names in Hollywood including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers have been roped in for this film. It will be released in 2025.

As Jacqueliene makes waves in both international and domestic cinema, her future projects are certainly generating excitement and expectations.