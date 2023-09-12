Kim Namjoon Birthday 2023: BTS' leader RM turned 29 today. Fellow members Jimin, V, Jimin and Jungkook wished him on social media

Kim Namjoon Birthday: Dongsaengs V, Jungkook, Jimin wish the BTS leader in their unique ways

BTS members from the maknae line posted on social media to wish RM Jimin shared a funny photo of himself with RM, where their faces are covered in masks Jungkook and J-hope commented on RM`s letter to BTS ARMY on Weverse

Kim Namjoon aka RM, the leader of the globally popular band BTS, is celebrating his birthday today. While two of the BTS members - Jin and J-hope, are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service, other members wished the team leader, joining the fans in celebrating RM Day.

The members from the maknae line - Jimin, V and Jungkook - posted on social media to wish RM. Park Jimin shared a funny photo of himself with RM, where their faces are covered in masks. He drew sunglasses on their eyes, making them almost unrecognisable. He wrote "Happy Birthday" in the caption and, in Korean, referred to Namjoon has one half of the nickname fans have given the duo - MiniMoni.

Kim Taehyung aka V, who is in the middle of promoting his solo album Layover, posted a photo from BTS' Sowoozoo performance to wish RM.

RM, the member of the sensational BTS, didn't just throw a birthday bash for his 29th; he took a plunge into introspection. This time, it wasn't just about parties, but about diving deep into the existential pool and questioning the meaning of love. RM shared his musings with his loyal fanbase, ARMY, via WeVerse, and it's safe to say his words struck a chord.

RM confessed that birthdays tend to stir up a unique blend of emotions, even for someone in his position. He mused, "This is the last birthday of my twenties. I don't know whether it's because of the peculiarities of the profession I'm in, but birthdays are always accompanied by a slight feeling of embarrassment. For me, it's just a day like any other, but... because so many people wish me so sincerely, I feel quite happy and fortunate."

Jungkook commented on the Weverse post by RM, saying, "Hyung, don't be sick. Before the plane takes off, happy birthday to you." J-Hope also commented on the post, "Namjoonie, happy birthday. I love you."

One significant revelation from RM's introspection was his evolving perspective on openness and vulnerability. He admitted, "One major lesson I've learned is not to treat nonchalance and coldness as a marker of coolness." This shift in mindset reflects his growth as an individual. He acknowledged, "I've said in the past that as time goes on, it becomes harder to say things, and that makes me sad. I think that continues to be true. But I do think I'm a lot more level-headed now."