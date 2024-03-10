Kinshuk Sen: People interested in seeing Brown faces

Palash Sen’s son Kinshuk on how he landed several acting projects in the West, including the DDLJ musical, before debuting in Bollywood with Guzel Kiz

Kinshuk Sen in Come Fall in Love: The DDLJ Musical

In India, he is known as musician Palash Sen’s son. But in the West, Kinshuk Sen is known for featuring in the Broadway musical, Come Fall in Love: The DDLJ Musical, and Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding The Musical. Not many can boast working with Aditya Chopra and Nair so early on in their career. For the actor, it is a dream come true. “I have watched Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge [1995] at least 20 times. So, to play the role of Kuljit and be directed by Aditya sir, whom I have always idolised, was a ‘pinch-me’ moment. Aditya sir was so kind and encouraging. The project gave me the debut of a lifetime,” smiles Kinshuk.

Kinshuk Sen in Monsoon Wedding The Musical

The actor is equally in awe of Nair, whom he rightly describes as the “torchbearer for South Asian creatives in the West.” “She is loving, passionate, and has such a clear vision in her storytelling. She used to come backstage before every show, and give us all hugs and words of encouragement before we went up on stage.”

One can assume that working with the duo has readied Kinshuk for his Bollywood debut, Guzel Kiz, to be helmed by his musician-father. The love story, also starring Gizem Tas, is set in Turkey. He tells us, “Dad is an easy-going director who trusts his actor to bring the character to life. He likes showing a physical and emotional journey in every film.”

Palash Sen and Kinshuk Sen

If one looks at his trajectory, however, Kinshuk has had better luck in Hollywood than India. That makes us ask: has he not been trying as hard in Bollywood? “That’s a common misconception. It’s my dream to do more work in Hindi cinema, but I’ve just got more work in the West. Hollywood has opened up for Indian actors. When you see how both musicals were sold out night after night, it shows how much interest people have in seeing Brown faces and hearing our stories. On screen, women like Mira Nair, Mindy Kaling, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are leading the way. My identity as a Brown actor is reminded to me a lot more when I am in Hollywood, than when I am back in India. The roles are far fewer for us here [in Los Angeles], but I see a positive change. Producers here are recognising our impact as a people,” says the actor, who will soon be seen in an action film written by Star Trek: Voyager writer Arnold Rudnick.