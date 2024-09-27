Days after her Laapataa Ladies is chosen as India’s entry to the Oscars, director Kiran Rao on travelling to Los Angeles soon for lobbying and banking on Aamir Khan’s Lagaan experience

The film will première in Japan next week

Listen to this article Kiran Rao got to know 'Laapataa Ladies' Oscar selection news on family's WhatsApp group x 00:00

It has been a whirlwind week for Kiran Rao, whose film Laapataa Ladies, on September 23, was announced as India’s official entry to the Oscars 2025. What has life been like since then? All about congratulatory calls, messages and planning, says the proud director. She begins, “I was in disbelief at first when my cousin Shiv [Aroor, journalist] posted the news on our family’s [WhatsApp] group. The first person I called was Aamir [Khan], of course. I would like to believe I informed Aamir, but the reality is that we got a hold of each other only about 30 minutes later because the calls and messages were pouring in. He was thrilled, and his first reaction was, ‘The journey ahead is very long and we must start planning.’”

ADVERTISEMENT

From hosting screenings in the US to having press conferences, the next steps will be crucial in determining whether Laapataa Ladies—starring Pratibha Ranta, Nitanshi Goel, Sparsh Shrivastava and Ravi Kishan—makes the cut to the Best International Feature Film category or not. Fortunately, she has the perfect guide in Khan, whose Lagaan (2001) remains among the three Indian movies to have ever made it to the top five nominations in that category in the Oscars. The director shares, “With Aamir having done this before, his knowledge, insight and experience are invaluable. When he heard the news, he immediately started brainstorming about the next steps. I know how meticulous he can be, and that is a huge strength.”

Rao’s plan is to follow in Khan and director Ashutosh Gowariker’s footsteps, who had created tremendous pre-Oscar buzz around Lagaan in 2002. She intends to fly to Los Angeles by the year-end and set the campaign into motion. “Right now, it’s about building a strong strategy. From Shaunak Sen to Amit Masurkar and Ashutosh Gowariker, so many directors whose films were competing in previous years have offered advice and support. Not just me, the entire team will be travelling to present our film. Being there on ground will make it easier to be a part of key events and conversations. We want to give it our all.”

Had she imagined being Oscar-bound when the script first came to her? She recalls that Khan had brought the story to her from the Cinestaan India’s Storytellers Contest. She shares, “Aamir found this gem at a script writing competition and gave it to me to read. When he told me about it, I was instantly hooked. For me, as a filmmaker, it was a story that I believed needed telling.”