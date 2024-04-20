Filmmaker Kiran Raos recently released film Laapataa Ladies completed 50 days in the theatre. The filmmaker has now opened up about her decision to stay away from movies after the birth of her son Azad with Aamir Khan and shared that she had a lot of miscarriages before the birth of her son. In a recent interview with Zoom Entertainment, Kiran revealed that she tried very hard to have a child but was facing health issues. The year that Dhobi Ghat was made was the year that Azad was born. And I had tried very hard to have a child. For five years, I had a lot of miscarriages, a lot of personal, physical health issues. I was just finding it very hard to have a child. I was really keen to have a child, so when Azad was born it was… I didnt have to make a decision. Obviously, all I wanted to do was raise my baby. After welcoming her son Azad, Kiran stepped away from movies to raise her son and has no regrets about her decision. Her recent release Laapataa Ladies came a decade after her previous release. I enjoyed having Azad so much. Those were some of the best years of my life. Ill never regret not having made a film in 10 years. I have no regrets because I enjoyed it thoroughly, she said. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao got married in 2005 and separated in 2021. They continue to co-parent their child and remain friends. Previously, Aamir had spoken about having Azad through IVF surrogacy. Aamir told PTI in 2016, Kiran and I both wanted a child and when Azad was born, both of us were very happy and we both wanted to be honest with people about it. We havent done anything wrong have nothing to hide and people should know about it. So, we also honestly told the media that we have had a child through IVF surrogacy and we are very happy that we did it, it has brought a lot of happiness in our lives. Back in 2009, Aamir had opened up about the miscarriage via his blog. I have bad news folks. Kiran and I lost our baby. Despite our best efforts we were unable to avert a miscarriage, he wrote.