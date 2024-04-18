The FIR was filed on Wednesday at the Khar police station following a complaint by Amir Khan's office under relevant Indian Penal Code sections

An official said the Mumbai Police have registered an FIR against an unidentified person in connection with a deepfake video of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in which he is purportedly seen promoting a political party, reported news agency PTI.

Aamir Khan deepfake video: FIR filed at Khar police station

The FIR was filed on Wednesday at the Khar police station following a complaint by Amir Khan's office under relevant Indian Penal Code sections, including 419 (impersonation), 420 (cheating) and provisions of the Information Technology Act, the official said, reported PTI.

In the purported 27-second clip, which seems to have been edited using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Khan can be seen talking about staying away from rhetoric (jumla), reported PTI.

Aamir Khan deepfake video: Video shows Aamir Khan promoting a particular political party

The deepfake video shows the actor purportedly in a scene from a decade-old episode of his television show, 'Satyamev Jayate'.

A spokesperson for Khan on Tuesday said while the actor in the past raised electoral awareness through Election Commission campaigns, he never promoted any political party, reported PTI.

"We want to clarify that Mr Aamir Khan has never endorsed any political party throughout his 35-year career. He has dedicated his efforts to raising awareness through Election Commission public awareness campaigns for many past elections," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"We are alarmed by the recent viral video alleging that Aamir Khan is promoting a particular political party. He would like to clarify that this is a fake video and totally untrue. He has reported the matter to various authorities related to this issue, including filing an FIR with the Cyber Crime Cell of the Mumbai Police," the statement said.

The "Laal Singh Chaddha" actor has also appealed to people to come out and vote and be an active part of the electoral process, his spokesperson added, reported PTI.

Aamir Khan deepfake video: Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The results will be announced on June 4.

More than 95 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise on April 19 in the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Maharashtra covering five constituencies, including some Naxal-hit areas, where campaigning ended on Wednesday evening.

Polling will be held in the constituencies of Nagpur, Ramtek, Bhandara-Gondia, Chandrapur and Gadchiroli-Chimur, all located in eastern-most parts of the state.

(With inputs from PTI)