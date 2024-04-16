Breaking News
Salman Khan firing case: IP address of 'Bishnoi' post claiming responsibility traced to Portugal

Updated on: 16 April,2024 10:54 AM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Salman Khan firing case: It has been said that the crime branch has traced the IP address through which the post was made on Facebook that claimed responsibility for the attack

Salman Khan Pic/Pallav Paliwal

Listen to this article
Salman Khan firing case: It was on April 14th when two unidentified men opened fire in front of Salman Khan’s Mumbai house. Since then, the entire Khan family has been in a state of shock. Today, in the morning news broke out that police have arrested two suspects. The duo was arrested within 48 hours of the incident from Gujarat's Bhuj early on Tuesday morning. Now, another update related to the incident is coming out. It has been said that the crime branch has traced the IP address through which the post was made on Facebook that claimed responsibility for the attack.


Hours after the gunshot incident happened, a post claiming responsibility surfaced on the internet. The social media post, written in Hindi, reads, "We want peace. If the only decision against oppression is war, then so be it. Salman Khan, we have only shown you a trailer so that you understand our strength and do not test it. This is the first and last warning. After this, bullets will not be fired outside the house only. I do not have a habit of talking too much," the post read.


Now, PTI has reported that the police have managed to trace the IP address of the post. The IP (Internet Protocol) address of the FB post was traced to Portugal, and the police were verifying it, a senior official said on Monday.


Police suspect a VPN (virtual private network) was used for uploading the Facebook post, allegedly by Anmol Bishnoi, the brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on Sunday, he said.

A VPN establishes a digital connection between a computer and a remote server owned by a VPN provider, creating a point-to-point tunnel that encrypts personal data, masks IP addresses, and allows the user to sidestep website blocks and firewalls on the Internet.

Meanwhile, reacting to the incident, Salman Khan's brother and actor Arbaaz Khan stated that the particular "disturbing" incident has affected the family. He also shared that the family is fully cooperating with the Mumbai Police in investigating the matter.

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Arbaaz Khan (@arbaazkhanofficial)

(Inputs from PTI)

