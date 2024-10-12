On Kishore Kumar's death anniversary, we revisit 10 of his iconic songs that continue to live in the hearts of music lovers even today

Kishore Kumar

Listen to this article Kishore Kumar Death Anniversary 2024: 10 conic songs of the legendary singer x 00:00

Kishore Kumar's contribution to Bollywood music is unparalleled, and he remains one of the most beloved and influential playback singers in Indian cinema. His versatility, soulful voice, and emotive singing style touched the hearts of millions of listeners across the country and beyond. One of the remarkable aspects of Kishore's career is his ability to excel in various Indian languages.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the 27th death anniversary of the legendary singer let's take a look at his iconic songs that still top music playlists.

Top 10 iconic songs of Kishore Kumar

Mere Sapno Ki Rani- An evergreen song from the movie 'Aradhana', it is one of the popular romantic melodies of Indian cinema and has been cherished by music enthusiasts for generations. This romantic track depicts the dreams and admiration of a young man for his dream girl. The sweet and catchy tune, along with Kishore's soulful rendition, made it an instant hit when the film was released, and it continues to be loved by people of all ages.

Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas- It is another timeless song. The soothing music and heartfelt lyrics perfectly complement the soulful rendition of the song by Kishore. It is a classic example of the golden era of Bollywood music and continues to touch the hearts of people of all generations.

Aanewala Pal- It is a soulful song from the Bollywood movie 'Gol Maal'. The music for this song was composed by the legendary RD Burman, and the lyrics were penned by Gulzar. The lyrics of the song carry a profound message about the transient nature of life and love. It encourages living in the present moment and cherishing every passing second as it brings new opportunities and experiences. The song's philosophical theme was a departure from the typical light-hearted and fun tracks usually associated with comedy films.

O Saathi Re- It is a heart-wrenching song from the movie 'Muqaddar Ka Sikandar'. Kishore's expressive voice brought out the pain and longing in the song's lyrics, making it a memorable and touching experience for the listeners. The song is picturized on Amitabh Bachchan's character, who sings about lost love and the hardships he has endured throughout his life.

Yeh Shaam Mastani- It is an immensely popular song from the movie 'Kati Patang.' Over the years, it has remained a beloved classic and is often considered one of the finest romantic songs in Bollywood history.

Roop Tera Mastana- A sensual and timeless romantic number from 'Aradhana', Kishore’s deep voice perfectly complements the chemistry between Rajesh Khanna and Sharmila Tagore, making it one of his most popular songs.

Zindagi Ek Safar Hai Suhana- A spirited, carefree anthem from 'Andaz' that celebrates life. Kishore’s energetic singing, combined with the adventurous theme of the song, made it an instant hit.

Ek Ladki Bheegi Bhaagi Si- A playful, flirty number sung with mischievous flair for 'Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi'. Kishore’s comic timing and lively vocals make this song a standout, especially as it was picturized on him

Khaike Paan Banaras Wala- A fun and energetic track from 'Don' that captures the essence of street culture. Kishore’s quirky style and his dynamic voice made this song a major hit, particularly with Amitabh Bachchan’s iconic performance.

Tere Bina Zindagi Se- A soulful duet with Lata Mangeshkar, this song from 'Aandhi' reflects on the yearning and emptiness of love. Kishore’s emotive delivery made it one of the most memorable love songs in Hindi cinema.

These are just a few examples, and there are many more memorable songs in the legendary singer's discography that continue to be cherished by music enthusiasts.