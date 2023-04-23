Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar

Ram Charan, Salman Khan, and Venkatesh Daggubati in a still from 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'

Listen to this article 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Box Office: Salman Khan-starrer sees over 60 percent growth on Eid x 00:00

Salman Khan's Eid release 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' had an underwhelming response on day 1. The film managed to collect only Rs 15.81 crore which is not up to the mark for a Salman Khan-starrer. However, Salman Khan's stardom has spoken on day 2 which was also Eid. The film saw a massive jump of 62.8 percent on day 2 in comparison to opening day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter handle to share the box office report of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. "#SalmanKhan’s superstardom is on display as #KisiKaBhaiKisiKiJaan witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [#Eid]… Biz escalates across the board… #SalmanKhan + #Eid =… Fri 15.81 cr, Sat 25.75 cr. Total: ₹ 41.56 cr. #India biz."

"The lukewarm biz at metros on Day 1 was worrisome, but the jump on Day 2 must’ve come as a big relief for its investors… However, it’s the mass belt that has gone on an overdrive on Day 2, which means that the film should enjoy strong innings in those sectors in days to come," he added.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' also stars Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar.

Meanwhile, on Eid, keeping the annual ritual of meeting fans, Salman Khan came to the balcony of his house to greet the sea of fans outside his Bandra home. Bhaijaan wore a blue-coloured pathaan suit for the festival. Salman waved at fans, smiled at them and spent a few minutes to absorb the love fans have been showering on him for years.

A few days before, Salman addressed the issue of Hindi films' failure at the box office. Taking a punch at himself, Salman Khan jokingly said, "Mere words mujh pe hi bhari nehi padni chahiye. (my words should not bite me later). My film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will release soon. Log ye na kahe ke kya banaye hai. (People should not question me for the kind of films I make)."

