Will Eid prove lucky for Salman Khan once again post the pandemic?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is returning to the big screen after four years with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The action drama, also starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Pooja Hegde, Jagapathi Babu, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, among others, is releasing on April 21, just before the Eid weekend.

Fans and film exhibitioners have huge expectations from the film as Eid has always been a lucky charm for Salman Khan. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is a typical Salman Khan action entertainer with family drama, romance and comedy. Salman’s fandom has been waiting for a release like this in theatres since Bharat (June 2019).

Advance ticket sales for the film has been steady, according to ticketing platform BookMyShow. “The Eid weekend is always one that is accompanied with a lot of expectation for any movie helmed by Salman Khan, and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is no different. Advance sales for the film on BookMyShow have begun on a steady note. Advance sales for Friday are very good but with Eid now likely to fall on Saturday, we are expecting a surge for Saturday and Sunday. With a wide release across 4000+ screens pan-India, the film is set for a great opening since there haven’t been any major movie releases in the last two weeks,” says Ashish Saksena, COO - Cinemas, BookMyShow.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handle on Thursday to share the final screen count for the film. The film is all set to release in over 5700 screens in over 100 countries. In India alone, the film will be released in 4500 plus screens which will easily get the film over 16000 shows. For comparison, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan released on 8000 screens worldwide.

"The film is banking on Salman's stardom. The advance booking is a little underwhelming, so Friday might not be as great. Eid on Saturday and Sunday will take the film to another level, no denying that. But Monday or Tuesday onwards, the content will do the talking," Adarsh told Mid-Day.com.

Movie business analyst Atul Mohan is also of the opinion that the film’s collections will see the spike on Eid, which is likely to be on Saturday.

“It is one of the widest releases of Salman Khan films ever, with 4500 screens. Cinema halls do not have much of content to show these days, so it’s an advantage for Salman Khan. The Friday numbers may be little less, but I am expecting the numbers to increase once Eid sets in. Eid and Salman Khan are synonymous, and we have seen each year how the openings have gotten bigger and better for him. This one should also not be an exception,” Mohan says.

Movie exhibitioners wait for a big event like a Salman Khan movie to make maximum business in a year. Anticipation from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is running high and the hope is that this movie, too, will keep up the trend of Salman Khan delivering blockbusters on Eid.

As per Kamal Gianchandani, Chief Business Planning & Strategy, PVR Ltd, "We are thrilled with the buzz surrounding the release of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' and are anticipating a great opening weekend at PVR INOX. Salman Khan has a track record of delivering blockbusters on Eid, and we're confident that this movie will be no exception. This movie promises to be a great family entertainer, and we are confident that it will be loved by audiences of all ages. We are excited to witness Salman’s return to the big screen in a leading role after four years. We can't wait for audiences to experience the exhilaration and entertainment that this movie has to offer amidst the festive spirits."

Viewership patterns are said to have changed post the pandemic and it has become increasingly difficult to get audience into theatres. But hopes are pinned on Salman’s star power which has always been a crowd-puller. Will Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan stand the post-pandemic test and spin magic at the box office like Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan? We’ll find out soon.