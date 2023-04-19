Ahead of the release of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', Salman Khan dropped the song featuring Yo Yo Honey Singh titled 'Let's Dance Chotu Motu'

Still from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song Let's dance chotu motu

Listen to this article Wacky Wednesday: The new Salman Khan x Honey Singh song is all about reliving kindergarten x 00:00

The last time Yo Yo Honey Singh gave a South Indian flavour for one of his songs was for his hit track 'Lungi Dance ' from the film 'Chennai Express'. The song featured him alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Once again, Yo Yo Honey Singh has taken the southern route albeit it has hardly anything to do with the South apart from the costumes in the song. Starring the massive and diverse cast of Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', the latest track 'Let's Dance Chotu Motu' will make you relive your kindergarten days.

The song begins with the lines "Suno everybody mere paas aao, I am so lazy mujhe nachao, beat bajao, shor machap, twinkle twinkle mere saath gao," voiced by Honey Singh and proceeds to do exactly as instructed. Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde, Raghav Juyal, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Jassi Gill, Venkatesh Daggubati, Siddharth Nigam, and Vinali Bhatnagar proceed to dance to kindergarten poems in the song. The rhymes have been sung by Salman Khan himself. You hear a mash-up of popular kindergarten rhymes like 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star', 'Humpty Dumpty Sat on a Wall', and 'Ringa Ringa Roses' mixed with quirky dance moves.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Salman Khan (@beingsalmankhan)

The song is set up in a village that looks like it has been lifted straight from Rohit Shetty's 'Chennai Express'. All the actors are in festive South Indian attire and in a celebratory mood. The songs from the upcoming Eid release have caught the audience's attention. From 'Naiyo Lagda', 'Billi Billi', 'Yentamma', 'Bathukamma', 'Jee Rahe The Hum' have well resonated with the audience and have worked wonders for the promotion of the film.

The film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will hit the big screens on April 21. The film will mark Salman's return to the screens on Eid after four years. Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' features Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film's trailer was released a week ago and received a positive response from fans. The film has all the elements one would see in a Salman Khan film- action, romance, comedy, and family.

Also Read: Vijender Singh becomes a baddie in Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'