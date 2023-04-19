Salman Khan poses with Shehnaaz Gill for a cute selfie

Salman could be heard saying 'Jab ek non violent aadmi ke peeche, violent aadmi pad jaaye...tab us non violent aadmi ke saamne ek boht hi violent aadmi ko khada hona zaroori hai'

Superstar actor Salman Khan is currently busy promoting his upcoming family entertainer film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

On Tuesday, actor Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram account and dropped a new selfie with the 'Ready' actor and fans are going gaga over it.

She captioned the post, "#Bhaijaan on 21st April."

Looks like the picture was taken during one of their promotional events. In the picture, Shehnaaz looked beautiful in a red and black checked shirt. She opted for minimal makeup with her hair open and could be seen flaunting her cute smile. While Salman on the other hand looks handsome in a black shirt.

Soon after she dropped the picture, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"This movie break all records," a user wrote.

Another user commented, " It will be a dream come true to see our queen with Salmaan bhai on big screen. "

A fan commented, "Our jaan our bhaijaan."

Helmed by Farhad Samji, the film also stars Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and Vijender Singh.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' marks the return of Salman to big screen after four years.

The makers recently unveiled the film's trailer which received massive responses from the fans.

The trailer begins with the romantic chemistry between Salman Khan and Pooja Hedge. He is seen thrashing goons in order to protect his love and his family.

Salman could be heard saying "Jab ek non violent aadmi ke peeche, violent aadmi pad jaaye...tab us non violent aadmi ke saamne ek boht hi violent aadmi ko khada hona zaroori hai."

Salman also has 'Tiger 3' in the kitty. Tiger 3 will be out on Diwali 2023.

Shehnaaz, on the other hand, will also be seen in the upcoming comedy film '100%' alongside John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh and Nora Fatehi.

