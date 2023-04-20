Throwback Thursday: When Salman Khan expressed interest in buying an IPL team

In the early years of the IPL, superstar Salman Khan had expressed his desire to own a team like his counterparts Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, Preity Zinta, and Shilpa Shetty

The Indian Premier League (IPL) burst onto the scene in 2008 and quickly established itself as the most significant cricket league globally. Originally featuring eight teams, three owned by Bollywood icons Shah Rukh Khan (Kolkata Knight Riders), Preity Zinta (Kings XI Punjab), and Shilpa Shetty (Rajasthan Royals), the league currently has 10 teams. However, not many know that Salman Khan, too, had once expressed interest in owning a team in the league.

In an exclusive interview with Midday in 2009, Bollywood star Salman Khan expressed interest in acquiring an IPL team. He said, "Yes, I want to buy an IPL team. I am interested. So is Lalit (Modi). He and I have discussed this. It is a long process, involves bidding and all that." For the unaware, Lalit Modi was the first chairman and League Commissioner of the Indian Premier League, and ran the tournament for three years until 2010.

Salman Khan further added, "I want to buy one of the two new teams that they are going to introduce. People think I want to buy a team because of an ego hassle with Shah Rukh. Suniel [Shetty] put it very well the other day, I don't think somebody will put in hundreds of crores for an ego hassle."

The 'Wanted' star said that his father and brother are crazy about the game. "I am not that ardent a fan, but once I'm into it, I'll make sure things work," he said.

Later, in 2012, Bhaijaan took to Twitter and wrote, “No IPL team for me jst being human n movies ."

