Salman Khan's multi-starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is all set to have a massive release across the world on April 21

Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan poster

Salman Khan's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to have over 16000 shows in India, to be released in 100 plus countries

Salman Khan is all set to hit the big screen on Eid after four years. Owing to the pandemic, the actor's Eid streak in the theatres was disrupted. While the advance bookings of the upcoming film 'Kisi ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' look promising, the film is also set to get a massive release across the world.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his social media handle on Thursday to share the final screen count for the film. The film is all set to release in over 5700 screens across the world in over 100 countries. In India alone, the film will be released in 4500 plus screens which will easily get the film over 16000 shows.

Meanwhile, the team of 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' have been using the many songs in the film to promote the film. The songs from the upcoming Eid release have caught the audience's attention. From 'Naiyo Lagda', 'Billi Billi', 'Yentamma', 'Bathukamma', 'Jee Rahe The Hum' have well resonated with the audience and have worked wonders for the promotion of the film.

The film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' will hit the big screens on April 21. The film will mark Salman's return to the screens on Eid after four years. Helmed by Farhad Samji, 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' features Daggubati Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Raghav Juyal, Siddharth Nigam, Jassie Gill, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari and Vinali Bhatnagar. The film's trailer was released a week ago and received a positive response from fans. The film has all the elements one would see in a Salman Khan film- action, romance, comedy, and family.