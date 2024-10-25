Google Doodle remembers singer KK on his debut anniversary, his first song was released 28 years ago in the popular film 'Maachis'. The singer is remembered for his soulful voice specially in romantic tracks.

Google Doodle honoured the musical maestro Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK. His debut song, 'Chhod Aaye Hum,' from the critically acclaimed film Maachis, was released 28 years ago today, in 1996. Known for his soulful voice, KK successfully captivated listeners' hearts for decades and continues to do so.

He released his debut album, Pal, in 1999, with popular tracks 'Yaaron' and 'Pal'. The album was a massive hit and brought him into the spotlight. The same year, he sang the chartbuster 'Tadap Tadap' from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam and was nominated for a Filmfare Award for Best Playback Singer for the first time.

He went on to become the voice of the 2000s, with his tracks featured in nearly every successful film, and he was known as 'The Mesmerizer' for his romantic songs.

KK's Life before entering the Music Industry

He was born on August 23, 1968, in Delhi to Malayali parents. He studied at Mount St. Mary’s School and Kirori Mal College, University of Delhi, and initially worked as a marketing executive before committing to music full-time. In his early days, he struggled to establish himself and even sang in hotels to make ends meet.

In 1994, he moved to Mumbai and sent a demo tape to prominent Indian artists, which led to his first performances in commercial jingles. Over four years, KK sang more than 3,500 jingles in 11 languages.

With his versatile and captivating voice, he became a sought-after artist in Indian cinema. In his remarkable, three-decade-long career, he sang over 500 songs in Hindi and more than 200 songs in Telugu, Bengali, Kannada, and Malayalam. Many Indian singers have expressed admiration for his discipline, work ethic, and ability to make recording seem effortless.

The legend passed away at the age of 53 on May 31, 2022, due to cardiac arrest. He had just performed at a college festival at Nazrul Mancha in South Kolkata and was returning to his hotel when he began feeling unwell. His untimely death came as a shock to his fans.

Such a legacy is hard to forget and it is no wonder that Google Doodle is celebrating the legend.