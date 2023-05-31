Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on May 31 last year

Krishnakumar Kunnath. Pic/PTI

KK 1st death anniversary: Kabir Khan, Kailash Kher, Ehsaan Noorani and Shekhar Ravjiani share fond memories

Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, passed away on May 31 last year, which came as a huge shock to fans, family and colleagues. The singer had suddenly fallen ill while performing at an event in Kolkata and was brought to the CMRI hospital, where he was declared dead.

Mid-day.com spoke to his friends and industry colleagues, Kabir Khan, Kailash Kher, Ehsaan Noorani and Shekhar Ravjiani who shares fond memories of the late singer.

Director Kabir Khan who was KK's college friend recalled that they won various dance competitions together. Khan had told mid-day.com, "KK and I go back a long way! Every film of mine has a song by KK, he was my lucky charm. He was an extremely close friend and we would keep planning to meet but years just go by because he was busy and so was I. When someone goes away you realize you should have taken out time! KK was the first from our batch to move to the city and we would cite his example. He had started singing jingles by then. Then he became an accomplished singer and I was just two films old but his song ‘Hai Junoon’ from 'New York' became iconic. I still remember sitting with Pritam and how we recorded that song. It’s really heart breaking to think of it now!” Read full story here

Singer Kailash Kher remembered KK as someone who inspired the youth with his songs. "Kher says, "When a public figure like KK passes away it's not just his family but fans who are his extended family that are deeply affected. Fans are very emotional about their favourite singers. People die everyday but when a much loved public figure passes away it is very painful. He was not only a good singer, he was a good person. He was a Keralite but lived in Delhi. A lot of members from my band Kailasa and their friends had worked with KK. I was really shocked when I heard that he fell ill and suddenly passed away last night." Read full story here

Music director-singer Shekhar Ravjiani said that KK had been part of everything from the very beginning of his career. " KK was the most beautiful soul and every bit of that beauty reflected in his music at all times, " said Ravjiani. Read full story here

Music composer Ehsaan Noorani of the musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy who had worked with singer KK recalled, "We've had so many songs together from 'Koi Kahe' (Dil Chahta Hai) to 'It's the time to Disco' (Kal Ho Na Ho) and Jhoom Barabar Jhoom. Pretty iconic songs! In fact I had done a jingle with him years ago when he had just come to Mumbai. Loy (Mendonsa) knew him very well and I had asked Loy for recommendations because he used to teach at KK's school in Delhi. We required a rock singer for a jingle of Timex watches and he said 'Call KK' who was singing for a band back then.” Read full story here