KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for her father

Updated on: 02 June,2022 03:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

His daughter wrote: "Love you forever dad." His wife Jyoti also shared the same

KK's daughter Taamara pens emotional note for her father

Picture Courtesy: Official Instagram Account, KK


Late singer KK's daughter has penned an emotional note for her father, who died of a suspected heart attack on Tuesday after a performance at a college in Kolkata

Taamara and KK's wife Jyothy took to Instagram and shared details of his funeral along with a short note.




Taamara and Jyothy shared a picture, which had details of KK's last rites. His last rites will be performed in Mumbai on Thursday.


