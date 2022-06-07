KK's 'Dhoop Paani Bahne De' for 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga' is a green anthem

'Dhoop Paani Bahne De' is a wonderful song with lyrics that make a plea for Mother Nature to be saved. It is a song that will have audiences humming for the rest of the day.

T-Series and Reliance Entertainment, with Match Cut Productions, have unveiled the first song, 'Dhoop Paani Bahne De', sung by the late KK, from the upcoming film, 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga'. Possibly the last film song sung by KK, 'Dhoop Paani Bahne De' has been penned by the maestro Gulzar and set to music by Shantanu Moitra. Directed by multiple award-winning Srijit Mukherji, 'Sherdil: The Pilibhit Saga' has Pankaj Tripathi, Sayani Gupta and Niraj Kabi in the lead roles.

"Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK, was one of the most talented playback singers of our time. During his brilliant 26-year career, he was also universally liked and had an aura of positive energy all around him. Having a song sung by him among the other songs in the film is an honour," noted a media statement issued by the makers. 'Dhoop Paani Bahne De' is a wonderful song with lyrics that make a plea for Mother Nature to be saved. It is a song that will have audiences humming for the rest of the day.

