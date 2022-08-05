'Koffee WIth Karan 7': Kareena reveals she wouldn't be invited to Shahid Kapoor's party

While Kareena mostly dodged most questions in the rapid-fire round, her response to one of Karan's questions has the Internet talking

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena and Aamir are 'Koffee' veterans and sure know how to brew some spicy 'Koffee' beans! The duo recently appeared in the fifth episode of 'Koffee With Karan' and as usual showed their candid side on the show. While Kareena mostly dodged most questions in the rapid-fire round, her response to one of Karan's questions has the Internet talking. Karan spiced up Kareena's rapid-fire round with a question that involved her ex-boyfriend Shahid Kapoor and it has now become the highlight of the episode. Karan asked Kareena, "Who will not be invited to Shahid Kapoor's party?" Kareena responded saying, "Me, I guess." This response left Karan baffled which he eventually covered up by laughing it off.

Kareena and Aamir graced the 'Koffee' couch for the first time together. They were on the show to promote their upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' which is all set to be out in theatres on August 11. Apart from the fun camaraderie the two stars shared with Karan on the show, they also touched on a couple of serious topics like filmmaking and business, and parenting. On the show, Aamir also revealed how he regrets not spending much time with his family in the past. During the conversation, Aamir said, "I went through a lot of introspection during covid. I felt ever since I turned 18, I started working. I am 57 now, in my entire adult life through my film journey, all my relationships, I didn't nurture like I did my work. I realized suddenly I've not spent much time with Ira and Junaid when they were small children."

Talking about his current relationship with his family, Aamir said, "Since the last few months, I think I'm a changed person. I connect much more now with my family, my kids, with Reena's parents (Aamir's first wife) and Kiran (second wife)." Karan then questioned Aamir, "Do you feel a sense of regret?"

Aamir responded by saying, "I would like to. I think I'm a different person now. Today when I think back, I would've liked to spend much more time with each of them even at the cost of my work. At that time I was in a state of mind where I was passionately following what I was doing."

