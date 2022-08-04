Koffee With Karan 7: Kareena Kapoor Khan back in her 'Pooh' avatar

Taking to her Instagram story, dropped a cute picture of filmmaker Sandeep and Ranbir Kapoor. In the picture, Sandeep is seen smiling while posing

Kareena Kapoor Khan. Pic/Official Instagram account

Karan Johar dropped a hilarious video with Kareena Kapoor Khan from the sets of 'Koffee With Karan 7' on Wednesday on his social media account. Taking to his Instagram handle, Karan treated fans with a video of Pooh a.k.a Kareena and made them go crazy all over again. In the video, Karan and Kareena recreated the scene from their movie 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham'. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' director asked Kareena "Hey Bebo, coffee tonight?" 'Heroine' actor replied in a Pooh style. She said, "tell me how it was!"

Kareena was seen dressed in a black outfit sitting on the couch where Karan was seen standing behind her. On the other hand, Karan wore a black-silver blazer. The video ended with Karan being shocked and Kareena smiling. Sharing the fun video, Karan wrote, "The return of Poo aka Bebo aka the one and only @kareenakapoorkhan on the Koffee couch!!! #KoffeeWithKaran S7 new episode streams tonight from 12am only on @disneyplushotstar!"

Kareena Kapoor and Aamir Khan are all set to grace the 'Koffee' couch. The fifth episode of the show will air on Thursday. The 'Laal Singh Chaddha' duo will be seen together on 'Koffee With Karan' for the first time. Recently, Karan Johar unveiled the first promo of the upcoming episode and it looks like a lot of fun! Sharing Kareena and Aamir's photo on Instagram, Karan wrote, "A duo you Khan-not miss! On the Koffee couch this episode, are two epic Khans and it cannot get more savage than this! #HotstarSpecials #KoffeeWithKaranS7 episode 5 streams this Thursday at 12 am only on Disney+ Hotstar."

In the promo, Karan is seen asking Kareena about her sex life after she embraced parenthood to which Kareena responded by saying, "You would know". Karan then responded by saying that he cannot talk about such things as his mother watches the show. Then, Aamir quickly turned the tables around and asked Karan, "Your mother doesn't mind you talking about other people's sex lives? Kaise sawaal pooch raha hai ."

When Aamir asked Kareena to rate his fashion sense and that's when Kareena embraced her inner Pooh and jokingly said, "minus"! The duo's appearance on the chat show is being touted as a promotional stint as their film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will hit the theatres on August 11. Helmed by Advait Chandan, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' is an official Hindi adaptation of the Academy Award-winning 1994 film 'Forrest Gump', which had Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Recently, the makers announced that the film will be available on OTT 6 months after its release. Produced by Aamir Khan Productions, Kiran Rao, and Viacom18 Studios, 'Laal Singh Chaddha' also stars Mona Singh and Chaitanya Akkineni.

Meanwhile, apart from 'Laal Singh Chadha', Kareena wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

